Don't write Glentoran off yet - we will still be in the title race: Mick McDermott

Boss backs his men to close 16-point deficit and be title threat

Looking up: Paul Millar and Mick McDermott (right) haven’t given up on the title despite currently lying bottom of the table

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has confidently predicted that his team will be in the thick of the Irish Premiership title race when the crunch time comes despite being 16 points behind champions Linfield.

The Glens were seconds away from closing the gap to 13 on Tuesday night only for Jimmy Callacher to net a 95th-minute equaliser for the Blues in an enthralling 3-3 draw at Windsor Park.

By that stage McDermott's side were down to nine men after late red cards for goalkeeper Dayle Coleing and defender Seanan Clucas and on course for a famous victory thanks to goals from Paul O'Neill, Jay Donnelly and Robbie McDaid, the last of which on 87 minutes gave the visitors the lead for the first time, after Linfield had been ahead twice through Jordan Stewart and Shayne Lavery's penalty.

Even if they win their two games in hand, Glentoran will be 10 adrift of David Healy's leaders but McDermott, whose team are bottom of the table with three points from their opening five games, is bullish about the situation.

Asked if he viewed the Glens as title contenders, McDermott told the Belfast Telegraph: "Absolutely. We will be there. I have no doubt about that because I know the quality we have and there is a long, long way to go."

He added: "Even if we had lost against Linfield I don't think it would have been over because I see the spells we have put in in certain games apart from our performance against Glenavon which was disjointed when we tried a different system.

"The January transfer window is coming up and I'm not even looking. That's the reality. I see in training every day what we have and we are getting our players back after missing them in the early games. We knew with the schedule the first five games were going to be tough.

"The performance against Linfield was positive and it shows what we are capable of with a group of players who have not been together a lot."

McDermott wants his side to build on their second-half display at Windsor where substitute Ciaran O'Connor was instrumental in their comeback.

What cost the Glens was what their manager described as 'moments of madness'. First there was Coleing's howler in allowing Stewart's cross to fall into the net in the first half followed by his mix-up with Clucas after the break that led to Lavery's penalty.

The Gibraltar No.1 saw red on 75 minutes for bringing down the onrushing Lavery and then Clucas was sent off in injury time for a reckless challenge on former team-mate Navid Nasseri.

The Glens boss didn't hold back, blasting: "I thought the first goal they scored was poor. It hit our keeper in a bad spot - right in the hands and ended up in the net!

"The red cards? Where do you start? Charging out and clattering into someone you get a red and then the decision on the halfway line from one of our players to go through someone, it's a red. Those are decisions that cost you points.

"I tell the players every week that if you start with 11 and finish with 11 you always have a chance.

"Surely we should have learnt our lesson after the Motherwell game in Europe when we were well in it and got a red card (Clucas) and conceded a couple before a complete collapse.

"Seanan has collected them (red cards) over the years. He has more than Christmas cards! He is gutted, as is the goalkeeper. It was the team that didn't get the result but we have to learn."