Double cheer for Jordan Forsythe as Crusaders fight back against Coleraine

Crusaders 3 Coleraine 1

Jude Winchester of Crusaders is held off by Lyndon Kane of Colerain — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Jordan Forsythe slots home the first of his two goals last night from the penalty spot — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Jordan Forsythe hit a delicious double to not only keep Crusaders on track for an automatic European slot — but help manager Stephen Baxter celebrate his 100th game in charge.

The result moved Baxter’s boys moved up to fourth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table, although that again could change depending on tonight’s result between Linfield and Glentoran.

Little Mickey McCrudden shot Coleraine into a first half lead from the penalty spot, which was wiped by an equally hit penalty kick by Jordan Forsythe. Philip Lowry then produced a clever finish — his 20th goal of the season — before midfielder Forsythe struck again late on.

The Crues have hit a rich vein of form at the right time — they are now unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions, that stretches back to January 30 when they lost to Glentoran.

Although they still have next month’s Irish Cup Final as a lever to claim a lucrative European place, manager Stephen Baxter has stated he still wants to finish as high up the table as possible.

In contrast, Coleraine are marooned in sixth place and can now only channel their energy into the NIFL end of season Play-Off, which is now their only hope of getting the passports stamped.

After their creditable draw with Linfield last Friday, Baxter, the longest-serving manager in world football, made three alterations to his side, with Rory McKeown, Ross Clarke and Adam Lecky drafted in.

The Bannsiders were miffed at conceding in injury time which cost them two points at Cliftonville. Manager Oran Kearney decided to reshuffle his pack handing starting shirts to Michael McCrudden, Jack O’Mahony, and Senan Devine — a League debut for the 16-year-old.

The Crues should really have been ahead on only two minutes. Clarke’s cross from the right found the unmarked Philip Lowry, but he shamefully guided his header wide of the mark.

It was Coleraine who finally forged in front on 38 minutes when Forsythe flattened Scott with a clumsy challenge inside the box. McCrudden stepped up to confidently fire past Jonny Tuffey, even though he appeared to slip before striking the ball. It was his seventh of the season.

The Crues shot from the traps after the interval and were level on 51 minutes. Ebbe’s attempted flick at the near post following Clarke’s corner-kick, appeared to come off the hand of Jack O’Mahony and, again Lisburn official Kennedy pointed to the spot.

Forsythe up to make no mistake, lashing his effort into the top corner.

Baxter’s team then turned the game on its head by taking the lead on 65 minutes. Clarke was again the provider, whipping in a great delivery from the left, which was flicked home by the head of Lowry.

And, it was over as a contest 13 minutes from time — a goal that will give goalkeeper Gareth Deane nightmares. He completely flapped at a Clarke corner kick, leaving Forsythe with a simple tap in.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson (Hegarty 37), Weir, Lowry, Lecky (Owens 85), Forsythe, O’Rourke (Ebbe 17), Winchester, McKeown, Clarke. Unused subs: Murphy, Stewart, Thompson, Boyd.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, McCrudden, Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (Fyfe 66), O’Mahony, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott, Devine. Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Lowry, Carson, Doherty, Gaston.

Referee: Keith Halliday.

Man of the match: Jordan Forsythe.

Match rating: 6/10.