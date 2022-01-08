Double delight for Darren Mullen as Newry City earn derby bragging rights in reaching Irish Cup second round

Newry City manager Darren Mullen admitted winning the ‘Mourne Ultimatum’ and progressing to the second round of the Irish Cup made up for not playing in the tournament last year.

Newry were one of the teams that opted out of the 2021 edition due to fears around playing during Covid-19, but they returned with a bang in this year’s first round by causing an upset, knocking out local rivals Warrenpoint Town 2-1 at Milltown.

James Teelan and Fra Brennan got the goals for the Championship leaders and, despite Daniel McKenna grabbing a late goal for ’Point to make it nervy, it wasn’t enough to spoil the visitors’ outstanding start to the season.

Mullen dedicated the win to the fans after a tough run of results in recent weeks and also believed that this is the biggest proof so far that they are ready to step back up into the Premiership next season.

"It’s great, especially a win like today against our rivals. The fans deserve it, we haven’t played overly well in the past few games and it gives them something to shout about. It’d be nice to get a Cup run. We didn’t go into it last year so this makes up for it,” he smiled.

"We’re going well. We had a couple games there where we had a bit of a blip, but we’re still six points clear so it’s been a good season. Today we proved we’re a match for a team at the bottom end of the Premiership, so we just need to keep pushing on. A lot of football still to be played.”

The Showgrounds boss reserved some special praise for goalkeeper Niall Brady, the 19-year-old who was only drafted into the starting line-up late in the day, and has backed him to only go from strength to strength.

"Only 19, came in and pulled off a fantastic reaction save just before we went up the pitch and scored. He’s done brilliant the lad, he’s got a bright future ahead of him,” enthused Mullen.

"We still deserved the win, we created a lot of chances on the counter-attack and on another day we could have been three or four up.”