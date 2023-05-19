Double title-winner Richard Clarke calls time on a career full of golden memories

Richard Clarke saw out his career with Ballinamallard United — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Richard Clarke says the time is right to bring the curtain down on his glittering career and he will carry special memories with him in retirement.

The 37-year-old Ballinamallard United captain has accepted his playing days are over but he will always cherish the incredible moments he shared with team-mates and friends.

Two Premiership titles at Crusaders and a memorable Irish Cup win for Glentoran were standout achievements for the midfielder from Castlederg.

Clarke, who also played for Omagh Town and Newry City, will now have more time to enjoy with his family while pursuing his passion for coaching.

“My time in senior football has now ended, that’s me done and dusted,” he said.

“I made my feeling known to the club and (Ballinamallard manager) Harry McConkey and got a bit of a send off.

“I feel content. I’ve been toying with the idea for about two years and last year I wasn’t quite ready.

“I knew halfway through this season it would be my last as it’s a big commitment of your time.

“The kids are getting bigger and I was also working with the Northern Ireland Schoolboys.

“I just felt I had given all I could to the playing side. The football had to give.”

Richard Clarke was a popular figure at Glentoran — © ©Russell Pritchard / Presseye

Clarke made 160 appearances for the Glens and lifted the Irish Cup in 2013 when the east Belfast side shattered Cliftonville’s treble hopes.

He lifted the Gibson Cup twice during his three seasons at Seaview before leaving for the Mallards, whom he captained in their Irish Cup Final defeat to the Crues in 2019.

“I’ve so many great memories — winning the two League titles with Crusaders was brilliant and the Irish Cup win with the Glens was special. Cliftonville were going for a treble and we beat them 3-1 despite being massive underdogs,” he added.

“The European trips were great and I always enjoyed representing Northern Ireland at different age groups.

“I’ve worked with and played with great people.

Richard Clarke saw out his career with Ballinamallard United — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

“The game is all about winning and picking up trophies but you can’t underestimate the impact people have on you and I’ve been fortunate to make many friends.

“I treasure those shared memories.

“When you sit back and look at it, this game can take you to a great place and it’s a great reward.

“If I had to pick out one moment, it would be winning the first title for Crusaders at Solitude.

“Paul Heatley got married during the week and he missed the Portadown game as we lost 1-0.

“It brought a bit of added pressure ahead of the derby but I am good friends with Craig McClean and we always talk about how we embraced each other near the halfway line. It was both our first League title and we hugged each other in sheer delight. That’s the best feeling I have ever had in football.”

Richard Clarke captained Ballinamallard against Crusaders in the 2019 Irish Cup Final — © Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

The Tyrone man will always be a passionate supporter of the Irish League and he can be proud of his contribution to many great trophy winning sides.

“I’ve great affection for all my previous clubs,” he says. “You always look for their results. There’s many good people working at the clubs and you wish them well.

“At the Glens, we won the Irish Cup, League Cup and County Antrim Shield so that gives you an appetite for it. To win the League titles at Crusaders was the icing on the cake.

“Winning a title is always special and we just failed to do it three years in a row as Linfield pipped us at the post.

“I am just so grateful for what the game has given me and I’ll still be following it closely.

“I love watching the Friday night games and the League has a good profile. Larne have deservedly won the League with a great defence and I’m sure they can go from strength to strength.

“Linfield will come back and other teams will keep improving. The players now are fitter athletes and I think the game has reached a very high level.”