Douglas Wilson eager to help Ballymena exorcise their recent Irish Cup heartache

Ballymena United Irish Cup hero Dougie Wilson says his side are now hungry to finish the job against Crusaders in the May decider.

Wilson sealed Friday night’s 2-0 semi-final win against Larne seven minutes from time with a stunning free-kick into the top corner.

The Seaview success sets up a repeat of last year’s Final when the Crues scored deep in injury-time and then extra-time to snatch victory in dramatic fashion.

“I was injured for the Final last season so hopefully I can keep myself fit this year,” said Wilson.

“The boys were gutted last year, especially with the way we lost it in injury time.

“We will definitely be looking to put it right this season.

“We know results haven’t been good enough over the last while but, to be fair, the performances have been there in some of the games.

“We’ve been unlucky in a few of the games, but here we got that luck.

“We’ve worked on our shape all week and I thought we carried it out to a man very well. We’ve lost by the odd-goal two or three times in the last 10 games where we maybe could have nicked a point. To be able to keep a clean sheet was brilliant.”

Larne stopper Rohan Ferguson denied Sean Graham in the first-half but Craig Farquhar headed United in front on 69 minutes from a Ross Redman corner and Wilson’s sublime set-piece ended the contest.

“We’re absolutely buzzing, it’s a brilliant feeling,” added Wilson. “I’ve been at them to get me on free kicks all season and I’ve been overlooked!

“Thankfully Nathan (McConnell) who does the set pieces said for me and Ross to be over the free kicks.

“When I set the ball down, I just thought to myself that I fancied it, thankfully it went in.

“I’ve scored a couple of free kicks but the boys don’t believe me. I’ve a couple but I don’t think any as good as that.

“Larne are the best team in the country so we knew they were going to come at us.

“When we got the second goal, it just gave us that bit of a cushion, which we needed to be fair because they were starting to put us under a bit of pressure. I was happy to get the goal and we saw it out well after that.

“Craig is buzzing with his goal. He has been absolutely brilliant since he’s come in and has a big, big future ahead of him.”

United are back in Premiership action tonight, at home to Glenavon.

“There’s still places to play for in the League, we’ve a European play-off to play for,” added the former Dungannon Swifts man.

“We have to try and pick up as many points as we can between now and the end of the season and see where it takes us.”