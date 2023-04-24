Draw made for Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup

Electric Ireland’s Anne Smyth (left) and Elaine Junk, chair of the Irish Football Association’s Women’s Challenge Cup Committee, made the draw for the opening two rounds of this year’s Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup competition.

The first round draw for this year’s Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup competition has thrown up some intriguing games.

Eight teams are set to compete in the preliminary round on Friday 12 May with the first round proper due to be played on Friday 16 June.

1st Bangor Ladies are due to take on Valley Rangers Ladies in the tie of the preliminary round, while the other matches will see Strabane Athletic Ladies face Lisburn Rangers Ladies, Belfast Celtic Ladies up against Antrim Town Women and Lisburn Distillery Ladies competing against Shorts Women.

Eight teams who received byes at that initial stage will compete in the first round along with the four triumphant teams.

The winners of Distillery v Shorts will be at home to Bangor Ladies in round one, while the winners of Belfast Celtic against Antrim Town will host Craigavon City Ladies.

Comber Rec Ladies are set to be at home to the winners of the tie of the preliminary round, 1st Bangor or Valley, and St James’ Swifts Ladies are scheduled to host Bloomfield.

A home tie against Donegal Celtic Ladies awaits the winners of the match between Strabane Athletic and Lisburn Rangers, and Ballyclare Comrades Ladies and Belfast Ravens are also set to meet in the first round.

The 10 teams from the NIFL Women’s Premiership will enter the competition at the round two stage at the end of July.

Anne Smyth from Electric Ireland said: “It’s great to see the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup get under way once again. We look forward to plenty of great cup ties as the competition progresses.”

Last season, the prestigious cup was won by Glentoran.