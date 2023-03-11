‘Dream’ victory not good for my health, says Portadown boss Niall Currie

Newry City 3 Poradown 4

Brian Healy looked to have won it when he put Newry 3-2 up

Niall Currie declared that Portadown aren’t good fos his health after his side breathed fresh life into their fight against relegation with a stunning late turnaround against Newry City.

Leading 2-0 through Stephen Teggart and Paul McElroy, the Ports were pegged back before half-time when a Chris Rodgers own goal and John McGovern finish restored parity.

Things got worse for Currie’s troops when Brian Healy put City 3-2 up with 10 minutes left — only for injury-time strikes from Joshua Archer and Benny Igiehon (left) to spark scenes of jubilation among the visitors.

“That’s as good as it gets for any manager — even if it’s not good for my health!,” beamed Currie, whose team now sit just five points behind 11th-placed Dungannon Swifts.

“If you’re going to win a game of football, that’s the ideal scenario — it’s dream stuff really. I think bravery gets its rewards sometimes, and I thought we were brave.

“Not just me, but my backroom staff and my players. We needed to push forward to try and get three points, so big credit to the players tonight.”

The Ports couldn’t have asked for a better start as a fumble from Newry goalkeeper Niall Brady led to Teggart opening the scoring after he dummied past Noel Healy and coolly slotted the ball into the far corner.

The away side doubled their advantage two minutes later when they hit City on the counter attack and Cathair Friel’s shot was blocked into the direction of McElroy, who finished from close range..

A slice of luck, however, brought Darren Mullen's men back into the game when Philip Donnelly’s corner was turned into his own net by Rodgers eight minutes before half-time. Newry now had the bit between their teeth and levelled proceedings when Noel Healy sent his brother Brian through and he squared for McGovern to finish.

Shortly after the interval, Portadown couldn’t believe they weren’t back in front when Brady pulled off an outstanding double save, first diving at full stretch to prevent Andy Martin from turning the ball into his own net before risingto his feet and fingertipping Mark Russell’s shot over the bar.

At the other end, Brian Healy sparked scenes of joy when he received possession from James Teelan, cut inside Barney McKeown and smashed the ball in at the far post to make it 3-2 to Newry with 10 minutes to go.

However, City couldn’t see it out.

Two minutes into injury-time, substitute Declan Carville lost possession cheaply in midfield and Portadown punished the hosts by launching a long ball which bounced nicely for Archer to hit on the volley and past Brady.

The Ports weren’t finished yet though, and claimed all three points when McElroy’s cross was dropped by Brady and Igiehon couldn’t miss, knocking the ball home from a yard out to snatch an unbelievable win, which goes a long way towards keeping the Shamrock Park outfit’s survival chances alive.

Last week, Currie said Portadown were doomed if they weren’t able to get the win against Newry, so what’s his outlook now?

“Dungannon losing to Carrick today was a big lift,” he added. “If they had won today then it would have been a long way back for us. But listen, we know it’s a massive ask for us, but we’re in a situation now where we can beat these teams in the bottom six.”

On the flip side, Newry would have all but guaranteed that they wouldn’t be automatically relegated this season had they held on to win but, having fought so hard only to throw the game away at the death, manager Mullen was at a loss to explain how his side didn’t leave with all three points.

“When you’re 3-2 up with four minutes to go, you have to win the game,” he conceded.

“Both of those goals should have been easily dealt with, it’s criminal. There is nothing more I can say, it’s an awful way to lose a game, but it’s done now. We need to pick ourselves up pretty quickly and try to finish this season off strongly.”

NEWRY: Brady 4, King 6, N Healy 6, McGivern 6, Lockhart 6 (Carville, 77 mins, 4), McGovern 7, Martin 6, B Healy 7, Donnelly 6 (Montgomery, 88 mins, 5), Scullion 8, Adeyemo 7 (Teelan, 77 mins, 7). Unused subs: Halpenny, Kwelele, Lusty, Sloan.

PORTADOWN:Mastny 6, Balde 6 (Chapman, 46 mins, 7), Russell 7, McKeown 7, McNally 6, Archer 8, Teggart 7 (Igiehon, 79 mins, 7), Rodgers 6, McCawl 6, Friel 6 (O’Sullivan, 66 mins, 6), McElroy 8. Unused subs: Upton, Stedman, Walker, Harkin.

Referee: Declan Hassan (Limavady) 6