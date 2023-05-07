Dundela appoint club legend as new manager

Stephen Gourley has returned to Wilgar Park to take charge of Dundela for a second time.

Former captain Gourley – who played 436 games for the east Belfast team – will replace Paul Harbinson, who stepped down after just six months in charge.

Laurence Fyfe will act as Gourley’s assistant with Ben Anderson, Tony Miskelly, Chris Binks, Steve Ferguson and Andy Harwood forming the rest of Gourley’s backroom staff.

Club Secretary Paul Moore said: “The club has been rocked with the departure of two managers in seven months, both of whom have done great jobs. We as a Committee have made massive strides off the park to build the club, and we felt on the pitch we were moving in the right direction also, but the loss of two managers this season has certainly had an impact.

“An appointment had to be made quickly, but more importantly, the right appointment had to be made. While many managers and coaches contacted me, and I thank them for their interest, an appointment was needed to stabilise the club and also to bring in a manager who was familiar with the club, the values the club holds and most importantly, a manager who has experience of this league.

“I knew Stephen had offers to return to the game, so I was delighted when I received Stephen’s call to say he would be interested in the job.

“The four lads know Dundela inside out, they know what we require and demand from them, and importantly at a time of some turmoil regarding managers and player’s departures this season, all four have the contacts to rebuild the team and drive Dundela FC forward.”

Last term, Dundela finished fourth in the Lough 41 Championship.