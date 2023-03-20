Dungannon boss claims split is no fun when fighting for survival

Danske Bank Premiership

Dean Shiels has declared himself unimpressed with the Danske Bank Premiership’s post-split shake-up as he plots Dungannon Swifts’ survival mission.

Last month, the NI Football League announced a change to the traditional end-of-term fixture sequence in a bid to inject some additional intrigue at the business end of the campaign.

Ostensibly introduced so that title challengers would lock horns with their nearest rivals at a more decisive juncture — albeit Larne’s march to the Premiership crown may have rendered such a move redundant — the schedule will also be replicated in the bottom half of the table as well as throughout the Championship and Premier Intermediate League.

Shiels, however, is not happy that the side sitting 11th in the standings after the 33 game cut-off point faces a potentially more difficult route to some vital late-season momentum.

Under the old model, the team in 11th — where Dungannon currently trail Newry City on goal difference — would kick off their post-split programme by tackling the side below them.

This season, though, they will instead square up to the club in seventh, handing them an arguably tougher start to the run-in.

The Swifts may have breathed fresh life into their safety bid by stunning Cliftonville with a sensational late turnaround on Saturday, but Shiels’ attentions quickly turned to next weekend’s encounter with Linfield, where a point could be enough to lift them out of the drop zone come the split — and a showdown with the team in eighth to begin their closing timetable.

“We can beat Linfield, I’ve no doubts about that at all,” said Shiels, for whom 89th and 93rd minute finishes from Padraig Lynch and Joseph Moore sparked scenes of celebration at Solitude, where Ronan Hale had earlier put the Reds in front.

“We’re at home, which gives us a wee lift too. A lot of these teams at the top are under pressure to gather points, the same as ourselves, so hopefully we’ll use that to our advantage.

“I know the League has changed, mid-season, how the fixtures are laid out — for entertainment, I think was the quote; to make it more fun.

“It’s not fun for the people involved. We know that whoever finishes second-bottom come the split has got a really hard fixture list with the opening games, so we have the carrot of trying to finish above Newry in the last fixture before the split which would give us an easier run-in, hopefully.”

Should they fail to pick anything up against the Blues, Dungannon will look for a favour from Cliftonville, whose trip to Newry will represent a first outing since manager Paddy McLaughlin’s concession of the title.

“I’m devastated for the players because they’ve put in so much and devastated for the fans because they’ve backed us right throughout the season, but I think that probably seals our chances of winning the League,” he said.

“We’ve just got to go now for the rest of the season and finish as high up as we can because there’s European places up for grabs, so that’ll be the target.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis (C Curran 46), Gallagher (Gormley 57), Rory Hale, R Curran, Lowe, R Doherty, Turner, Ronan Hale, Coates (Parkhouse 90), Moore (Rocks 75). Unused subs:Donnelly, McDonagh, Robinson.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, Marron, Knowles, O’Connor (Lynch 80), Curry, McGinty, Walsh (Cushnie 75), Jenkins (Smith 80), Animasahun, Scott, Bruna (Moore 76). Unused subs: Nelson, Francis, Donnelly.

Referee: Helgi Mikael Jonasson (Iceland)

Man of the Match: Dean Curry

Match Rating: 5/10