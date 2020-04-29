Dungannon star Forbes tipped for top career after Premier League move

Dungannon Swifts teenager Michael Forbes has been tipped for a 'fantastic career' after agreeing a move to the Premier League.

Forbes, who is 16 today, has secured a switch to West Ham United, a reward for three years of progress at Dungannon and a series of caps for Northern Ireland's underage sides.

Forbes is due to move to London to join up with his new side this summer.

“From his first trial at West Ham United Michael impressed the coaches," said Dixie Robinson, Dungannon Swifts' Head of Youth Development.

"They moved very quickly to get him over again and from day one I knew they liked what they saw."

Forbes, over six feet tall, can play in either the centre of defence or midfield.

“I am really excited to have been given this amazing opportunity," he said.

"It means a lot to me. It is going to be a big change but I can’t wait to get started.

"Since I joined Dungannon in August 2017, the coaches and managers have helped me grow as a player. I want to thank everyone at Dungannon for helping me get this far.”