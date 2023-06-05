Dungannon swift to rubber-stamp former Glentoran boss Rodney McAree as new manager

Dungannon Swifts are planning to announce Rodney McAree as their new manager tonight following his departure from Glentoran.

The deal that stunned Irish League football will be rubber-stamped following the Belfast Telegraph’s story at the weekend that the move was on the cards, when we revealed Dungannon were confident they would land McAree.

The 48-year-old was previously a hugely popular player and successful manager at the Tyrone outfit and his return has everyone at Stangmore Park buzzing. Tthe board, players and fans are delighted to have McAree leading the team again after Dean Shiels parted company with the club on Saturday by ‘mutual consent’ just two days after their play-off victory over Annagh United to secure their Premiership status.

As well as being manager of the Dungannon first team, McAree will be heavily involved with Dungannon United Youth, which has been the starting point for so many talented youngsters – such as Liverpool and Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley - who have gone on to sign for clubs across the water.

For decades McAree’s legendary dad Joe, formerly manager of the Swifts, has been the figurehead of Dungannon United Youth, working hard to give kids a chance to make the grade and enjoy their football. He will continue to have an active role.

Previously a manager at Coleraine, McAree took charge of Glentoran in January when the east Belfast team were on a shocking run of results and transformed their season leading them to a third place finish in the league and qualifying for Europe via the play-offs.

McAree was much admired by the players and the fans and he enjoyed working with the team and appreciated the support from the stands, but the opportunity to work again at his hometown club and play an important role in Dungannon’s football future was too much to turn down.