Dungannon Swifts appoint former Northern Ireland international Shiels as new manager

Dungannon Swifts have appointed former Northern Ireland midfielder Dean Shiels as their new manager, taking over at Stangmore Park from Kris Lindsay.

The 36-year-old, the son of Northern Ireland Women's manager Kenny, has been assistant to his father with the Women's team but now steps into the manager's chair for the first time in his career.

Shiels had a hugely accomplished playing career, starting his playing days with Arsenal and going on to play 90 games for Scottish giants Rangers and also representing Hibernian on 117 occasions.

On the international stage, the Magherafelt man played 14 times for Northern Ireland, scoring against Luxembourg in a 2014 World Cup qualifier.

Caretaker manager Dixie Robinson will be in charge of the Swifts' Danske Bank Premiership game against Coleraine on Saturday, with Shiels' first game being the home game against Larne on March 13.

“I’m delighted to join Dungannon Swifts, from the moment I met with the club it felt the right decision for me and I’m grateful to Keith and the board for the opportunity," commented Shiels.

"The club is going through a difficult period on the pitch at this moment and I’m fully aware of the challenge ahead but I’m excited to take it head on. I have a strong belief on how the game should be played and I will guarantee I will give everything to put a team on the pitch to compete and be successful.”

Swifts chairman Keith Boyd added: “I’m delighted that Dean has agreed to become our new manager. He has been getting rave reviews as a coach with the Senior Women’s International team and I’m sure he will bring the experience he has gathered from that into the job.

"I’m really looking forward to working alongside him and I wish him every success!”