Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels draws on home comfort ahead of Portadown showdown

Dean Shiels is banking on home advantage giving Dungannon Swifts the edge as the battle to beat the drop heads to the wire.

The Swifts are under big pressure after a 2-0 defeat at Ballymena left them just two points ahead of Portadown - who they play this weekend.

Shiels has warned his players to remain calm, even with their 20-year top-flight status in real jeopardy.

He hopes having their last two games at Stangmore Park can give his side the edge in the fight to stay up.

“We have had such a difficult period with the three away games in the split, and other teams have had three home games,” he said.

“Now we are back at Stangmore Park for the last two games, which should give us a boost.

“We know what we have to do and we have to take responsibility and go and do that.

“It feels like forever since we’ve had a home game - obviously the cup semi-final (in Lurgan) and the three games away from home on top of that as well.

“We have to dust ourselves down, look at where we can improve and go into Saturday’s game with real belief and determination.”

Dungannon seemed set for a point at Ballymena until the 87th minute, when a defensive lapse led to Jordan Gibson’s opener.

Kym Nelson then scored the second in stoppage time with a sensational dipping effort from inside his own half.

Shiels admitted the loss, following Tuesday’s defeat at Carrick Rangers, was tough to take.

“The lads are disappointed but they are the ones that have to change it,” he added.

The Swifts are struggling for goals, and Marc Walsh missed a big chance at 0-0 on Saturday, but Shiels insists they cannot afford to lose belief.

“I thought we were good, we worked hard and we caused them problems. There was nothing in the game really,” he added.

“Marc Walsh’s chance, when he’s clean through is a big moment in the game. We didn’t take the chance and then obviously we made a mistake to give them the opening goal, and it’s difficult with little time left.

“I think the players gave everything they had. It just wasn’t good enough.”

Ballymena, meanwhile, have ended a 14-game winless run in the league, and manager David Jeffrey was relieved to stop the rot.

With an Irish Cup final less than three weeks away, he said players are playing for a place in the team on May 7.

“The Irish Cup will not be mentioned other than you select those players who are playing best. That has always been the way we’ve gone about things,” he said.

“The team is only as good as the squad. We had to reduce that squad at Christmas but we’ve a good, solid group of players there.

“Whether it’s minutes on the pitch or in training, it’s about application, attitude and making sure heads are right.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Place, Nelson, Whiteside, Farquhar, Wilson, Redman (Kane 81), McVarnock (McGrory 77), Kelly, Gibson, McDaid (Waide 89).

Subs not used: O’Neill, Tweed, Tipton, Tennant.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Marron, Curry, McGinty (Animasahun 59), Knowles, Walsh (Smith 76), S Scott (Moore 90), Mayse (Lynch 59), O’Connor, McCready (Jenkins 76).

Subs not used: Nelson, O’Kane.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Jordan Gibson

Match rating: 5/10