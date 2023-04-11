Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels rues ‘massive blow’ as Rhyss Campbell’s season is over

Rhyss Campbell will not play again this season for Dungannon Swifts — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels says winger Rhyss Campbell will miss out on the remaining games due to injury — © INPHO/Brian Little

Dungannon Swifts’ survival hopes have been hit after top scorer Rhyss Campbell was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The winger was injured against Carrick Rangers last month, and made an unsuccessful comeback in the Irish Cup Semi-Final loss to Crusaders 10 days ago.

Manager Dean Shiels confirmed that the 23-year-old, who has eight goals in the league and cups this season, will miss the remaining games.

“I don’t expect Rhyss to play,” he explained.

“Obviously with him being our top scorer, it’s a massive blow for me personally because I’ve relied on Rhyss a lot.

“I think I’ve started him more than any other player. I trust him. He’s a fantastic player, he’s honest and he is a huge, huge blow.

“Rhyss and Darragh (McBrien, out since February 2022) were our go-to players last year in those wide areas, but we’ll have to find a way without Rhyss.”

Rhyss Campbell will not play again this season for Dungannon Swifts — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Following Friday’s draw at Glenavon, Dungannon are two points behind 10th-placed Newry City heading into the final four games, starting at Carrick tonight.

Shiels continued: “It’s tough there – really, really tough, and it will be a similar type of game to Friday.

“We can only control our own results and focus on ourselves.

“We know we’ve got the two teams around us (Portadown and then Newry) in the last two games at home. It’s about putting ourselves in a position where we can be strong going into those two games.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Under-18 international Corey Smith has agreed an improved deal with the Swifts.

Smith (18) scored his first senior league goal against Glenavon on Friday, and is looking forward to playing a bigger role with the first-team.

He stated: “My aim is to push on and be up with the first-team and involved with the match-day squad, week in and week out. This is something I’m really looking forward to doing.”