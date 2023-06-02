Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels: Survival is getting tougher for clubs

Dean Shiels admits it is getting harder for clubs like Dungannon to survive in the top flight.

The Swifts held on to their 20-year status as a Premiership side after coming through the Promotion-Relegation Play-Off against Annagh on Thursday night.

Goals from Ethan McGee and Michael O’Connor saw them win 2-0 on the night, and 3-2 on aggregate.

Shiels, who insists he remains committed to staying at Dungannon, said it has been a draining season.

The Swifts spent the entire campaign in the bottom two, and had selection headaches for the much-delayed play-off.

Yet Shiels said staying up remains a big achievement.

“It’s getting harder realistically to keep this club in the League — the finances and what comes with that,” he said.

“Since I came in, in the last two years, it’s changed dramatically regarding finances and trying to compete.

“Recruitment is a massive thing and we rely on youth and young players and you’ve seen that tonight — probably there were another six or seven teenagers on the pitch.

“There is no other club in the League doing it like us in the way that we are — playing young players, playing in the style of play that we do, and trying to survive — and it’s about trying to get all those elements together.”

Shiels, who took over from Kris Lindsay in March 2021, has been linked with a move away from Dungannon in recent weeks. However, he expects to be at Stangmore Park next season.

Asked will he stay on, he said: “Yeah of course — I’ve a contract here, I’m committed to improving this club and trying to push it forward, so yes.”

Dungannon were 2-1 down from Tuesday’s first leg, but McGee scored early to level the tie on aggregate.

O’Connor then scored with a fine finish in the 69th minute, albeit Annagh had two big chances to force extra time.

Shiels added: “People wrote us off and criticised us massively after Tuesday’s result and probably rightly so, in my opinion, but the response was great — we stuck together.”

He added: “Mentally, it was tough. Just the whole play-off situation, the wait for the games, not knowing who we were playing. It’s seemed like a never-ending season and I think mentally that is tough on the staff and the players for both sets of teams.”

Shiels also revealed how he turned travel agent after flying Gerardo Bruna back for the game.

The midfielder, who thought he had played his last match for the club, was flown back from England on Thursday morning.

Shiels said: “I booked the flights, I booked the hotel, I went and picked him up myself because I knew the importance of having him in the team.

“He’s flown in today and he’s shown so much desire, that lad … he’s been a pleasure to work with.”