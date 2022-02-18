Dungannon Swifts’ clash with Cliftonville called off after pitch fails afternoon inspection

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville has been called off due to poor weather conditions

Dungannon Swifts’ clash with Cliftonville at Stangmore Park on Friday evening has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

The game was subject to a pitch inspection at 4pm after strong winds and heavy rain brought onto our shores by Storm Eunice battered Stangmore Park.

Dungannon have confirmed they will announce a re-scheduled date for the fixture in due course.

BBC Northern Ireland were due to stream the game live but they have already confirmed that they will switch their live stream to Larne’s clash with Glentoran instead.