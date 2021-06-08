Dungannon Swifts close to signing former Rangers defender in Irish League transfer coup

In talks: Bilel Mohsni could be on his way to Dungannon

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels is aiming to complete what would be one of the most high profile summer signings in the Irish League by bringing former Rangers team-mate Bilel Mohsni to Stangmore Park.

It is understood that positive talks have taken place between the parties and a deal is in place subject to a work permit.

French-born Tunisian international defender Mohsni was with Shiels at Ibrox between 2013 and 2015 and is the type of experienced performer that the former Northern Ireland frontman is hoping to attract to the Tyrone outfit in the close season.

Mohsni (33) is currently in France having left Barnet at the start of the year. Before that he was with Grimsby Town and previously played for Dundee United, Ipswich and Southend.

Read more Sam McClelland: I want to achieve special things with Northern Ireland after dream debut

If the move can be sealed, it would be a statement of intent from Shiels who is determined to build a new look squad at Dungannon combining the talented youngsters at the club with new recruits who have much needed game knowhow.

Shiels replaced Kris Lindsay in mid-season and, while he was praised for his side’s style of football, they ended up where he found them at the bottom of the table. With relegation back on the agenda next season, the ex-Hibs and Kilmarnock man has already released a number of players and is working hard behind the scenes to make signings he feels can move the club forward.

The 2020/2021 season may have just finished but already a number of intriguing moves have been confirmed with Glenavon, who finished seventh, adding Warrenpoint’s highly rated Danny Wallace to the Linfield trio of Andy Waterworth, Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford.

Wallace has signed a three-year deal to the delight of manager Gary Hamilton, who said: “I think this is the best window we have had in my nearly 10 years as manager of the club. It’s the most excited I’ve been about the calibre of player that I’ve brought in.

“Danny’s the latest one to come on board. He’s got better and better as the years have gone on and in the last few years I believe he has been one of the best centre halves in the league.”

Premiership runners-up Coleraine have also been busy. At the weekend they confirmed the arrival of striker Cathair Friel to the Showgrounds and last night announced that Rodney Brown had returned to the club on a three-year contract after leaving Crusaders.

The defender made 66 appearances during his first spell on the Ballycastle Road and manager Oran Kearney is overjoyed to have him back.

He said: “Rodney knows how we work, he is still good friends with people at the club, so it should prove to be a smooth transition back for him. We know he enjoyed his first spell here and he is looking forward to getting back at it.”

Elsewhere, Warrenpoint are making moves of their own with Larne striker Jonny McMurray a target. Town boss Barry Gray is also closing in on goalkeeper Conor Mitchell who is leaving Inver Park after helping the club qualify for Europe. It is understood that former Linfield number one Rohan Ferguson is lined up to take his place at Larne, who are also interested in Crusaders striker Jamie McGonigle though they will face competition from Glentoran and his old club Coleraine.