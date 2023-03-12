Dungannon Swifts have what it takes to survive drop, insists Tony Gorman

Dungannon Swifts 0 Carrick Rangers 1

Tony Gorman is confident Dungannon have the character needed to survive after another big twist in the relegation battle.

The Swifts lost at home to Carrick Rangers, then saw Portadown win to move within five points.

With games running out, the pressure is building at the bottom.

Gorman said: “We have seven games left and there is no doubt about it – regardless of today, we are still going to be in a dogfight.

“It just leaves it more difficult for us.”

Gorman admitted David Cushley’s 42nd minute winner – a dipping volley from 30 yards – was “a strike in a million”.

But he felt Dungannon did not work Carrick’s goalkeeper enough.

Their best effort fell to Jordan Jenkins early on, but Ross Glendinning got a touch to deflect it wide. In the second half, Ben Cushnie and Marc Walsh both spurned decent openings.

“For large periods, especially in the first half, we were quite in control of the game and comfortable,” Gorman added.

“To be fair to Cushley, his goal is top drawer and there is nothing we can do about it."

Dungannon have scored just 20 times this season – the joint fewest in the league – and lost Rhyss Campbell in the first half.

Gorman added: “Goals are hard to come by for us, and Rhyss got two last week.

“Unfortunately, early on our main goal threat got hurt and we were forced to change things around.

“In saying that, we still had chances in the first half. We got into good areas where we should have done better, and that is the frustrating thing for us.

“We had to make better use of the opportunities that came our way and we didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.”

Dungannon remain three points from 10th placed Newry, but are looking anxiously at Portadown’s resurgence at the bottom.

The Swifts also have to play Cliftonville and Linfield in their next two.

Gorman added: “It is going to be difficult but the good thing for us is that it’s in our own hands.

“It’s how we react and we feel we have enough character within the team.

“The lads themselves are hurting in there after today’s result and they have said themselves that their own decision-making in the final third and defensively as well at times – it has to improve.

“But hopefully over the next couple of weeks we get a couple of players back who have been out injured (Caolan Marron and Gerardo Bruna) and they should strengthen us going into the split.”

Carrick stay seventh and are on course for their best ever finish after bouncing back from the midweek 5-1 defeat to Glentoran.

Boss Stuart King said: “We have now 37 points – last year we had 34. The club record is 38 points, so we are one point off that.

“It was hard work today but a bit of quality from David Cushley has won it.

“We showed togetherness and it was exactly the reaction I was looking for after the Glentoran game.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Animasahun (S Scott 63), McGinty, Curry, Ruddy, Knowles, Mayse, Campbell (Walsh 23), Jenkins (O’Connor 76), McCready (Cushnie 46).

Subs not used: Nelson, O’Kane, Moore.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ro Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor, Ervin, Tilney, Cherry (Re Glendinning 68), Mitchell, Gawne (Dupree 90), Cushley (Kalla 82), McGuckin, Maciulaitis.

Subs not used: Hogg, Buchanan-Rolleston, McLaughlin, Andrews.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)