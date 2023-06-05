Dungannon Swifts’ homecoming hero Rodney McAree can’t wait to get started in Stangmore Park hotseat

Sports Direct Premiership

Rodney McAree is back in charge of his beloved Dungannon Swifts having had a successful spell in charge of Glentoran

Rodney McAree says he is ‘delighted to be coming back home’ after being appointed as manager of Dungannon Swifts on a three-year contract.

The deal that has stunned Irish League football was rubber-stamped last night, following the Belfast Telegraph story at the weekend that the move was on the cards when we revealed Dungannon were confident they would land McAree.

The 48-year-old was previously a hugely popular player and successful manager at the Tyrone outfit, winning the League Cup in 2018.

His return has everyone at Stangmore Park buzzing, with the board, players and supporters delighted to have McAree leading the team again after Dean Shiels parted company with the club on Saturday by ‘mutual consent’, just two days after their Play-Off victory over Annagh United that secured their Premiership survival.

As well as being manager of the Dungannon first-team, McAree will be heavily involved with Dungannon United Youth, which has been the starting point for so many talented youngsters – such as Liverpool and Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley – who have gone on to sign for clubs across the water.

For decades, McAree’s legendary dad Joe, formerly manager at the Swifts, has been a central figure at Dungannon United Youth, working hard to give kids a chance to make the grade and enjoy their football. He will continue to have an active role.

Previously in charge at Coleraine, McAree was promoted from coach to boss of Glentoran, replacing Mick McDermott in January when the east Belfast team were on a shocking run of results, and transformed their season, leading them to a third-place finish in the Premiership and qualifying for Europe via the Play-Offs.

McAree was much admired by the Glens players and the fans, and he enjoyed working with the team and appreciated the support from the stands, but the opportunity to work again at his hometown club and play an important role in Dungannon’s football future was too much to turn down.

In a statement released by the club last night, McAree stated that he felt fortunate to be back at Dungannon with a contract that takes him through until the summer of 2026.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home to Stangmore Park, this opportunity has come at a good time for myself and I’m fortunate,” said McAree.

“It will give me the opportunity to try and unite Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts and make that bond even stronger than it already is.

“I can’t wait to get started at this stage.

“I’m really excited at the challenge which lies ahead.”

McAree is on holiday at the moment and will reveal his backroom staff at a later date.

On Sunday when it was announced McAree had resigned from Glentoran, he said: “I have loved every moment of my time at Glentoran and want to say a massive thanks to Mick (McDermott) and Paul (Millar) for bringing me to Glentoran and giving me the opportunity to work at such a great club, first as coach then as manager.”