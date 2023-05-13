Dungannon Swifts ‘in limbo’ over ingoing Warrenpoint Town licence saga

Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd and his club have been left waiting

Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd says the ongoing licence saga involving Warrenpoint Town is causing some concern at his club with some players embarking on their holidays.

Town’s appeal hearing against the Irish FA’s rejection of their licence application for next season has been adjourned for a week.

The hearing took place on Wednesday night but discussions will now reconvene next Wednesday.

Town admitted their application was rejected because of a tax bill which has now been paid.

The club finished the season in second place in the Championship and were scheduled to take on the Swifts in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Stangmore Park chief Boyd says the club is now playing a frustrating waiting game, with their own fight for Premiership survival remaining on ice.

“The season should be virtually over but now we could be looking at a problem lasting deep into the summer,” he said.

“We don’t know what is going on. It’s affecting everyone as clubs can’t register players. No-one can do anything until this is over.

“We have players on holidays and others are going in the next few weeks. You can’t criticise the players for wanting to get away after a long season.

“At the moment we feel like a bystander and are stuck in this limbo situation through no fault of our own. The Northern Ireland Football League understand the challenges clubs face and they will work with us.”

If Town lose their appeal, they are likely to seek arbitration, sparking a further delay.

Annagh United, who finished third in the Championship, will take Town’s place if their appeal is unsuccessful.

⬤ Doncaster Rovers have appointed former Northern Ireland midfielder Grant McCann for a second spell as manager.

The 43-year-old replaces Danny Schofield who was sacked following the conclusion of the League Two season on Monday, where Rovers finished 18th.

McCann first managed Rovers in the 2018-19 campaign and guided them to the League One play-offs before leaving to join Hull.

The Belfast man said: “Once I heard of the interest, it was a tremendous opportunity for myself.

“After the phone calls came, I had a chat with my wife and the first thing she said was it was one of the happiest times she’d seen me when I was at Doncaster. That really hit home with me.

“I loved my time here, I enjoyed every minute and I’m looking forward to it.”