Dungannon Swifts inflict more Irish Cup misery on Cliftonville as Crusaders see off Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts continued Cliftonville’s horrific run in the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup as they knocked them out in the Quarter-Finals with a 2-1 win at Solitude.

The Swifts booked their place in the last-four with an outstanding second-half performance, with Rhyss Campbell grabbing two goals after the restart to send them into the final four.

Joe Gormley pulled one back in injury time to set up a grandstand finish, but Dean Shiels’ side held on for the win that sets up a Semi-Final clash with defending champions Crusaders.

That’s after Stephen Baxter’s men edged out Glentoran 1-0 at Seaview thanks to Jordan Forsythe’s first-half goal, the holders continuing their title defence in the perfect fashion with a tight win.

Meanwhile, it was much nervier at Dixon Park for Ballymena as they survived a scare as they fell behind against Championship outfit Ballyclare Comrades but eventually battled back to win 3-1 in extra-time.

Caomhan McGuinness’ thunderbolt had the home side ahead, only for Joshua Kelly to level for the Sky Blues and they could have won it before the final whistle only for Davy McDaid’s penalty to be saved by Declan Breen.

However, another spot kick in the first half of extra-time was converted by Andy McGrory and then McDaid finished off a mazy solo run to take David Jeffrey’s men into the last-four where they will face Premiership leaders Larne, who defeated Harland & Wolff Welders on Friday.

SAMUEL GELSTON’S WHISKEY IRISH CUP SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Larne v Ballymena United

Ties to be played at neutral venues on March 31/April 1

Meanwhile, in the Danske Bank Premiership, a second-half double from Lithuanian striker Nedas Maciulaitis secured a 3-1 win over struggling Portadown, who slipped even closer to the trap door.

Eamon McGuckin’s opener was cancelled out by Mark Russell’s equaliser for Portadown, but the red-hot Maciulaitis grabbed two after the restart to take the three points back up the road.

Niall Currie’s side stay eight points off Dungannon above them with only eight games left to try and save their top flight status.

And Jamie Doran’s second goal of the season settled a tense clash at the Showgrounds as Glenavon edged to a 1-0 win over Newry City.

It was a much-needed victory for Gary Hamilton’s side, who were without a win in their last 11, and they have moved above Ballymena into eighth, with Newry remaining 10th.