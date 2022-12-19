Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels backs Linfield to crank up their title charge

Danske Bank Premiership

Chris McKee sets off in celebration after sending Linfield on their way

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels insists the team that finishes above Linfield in the Danske Bank Premiership table will be champions.

The former Arsenal and Rangers man had just witnessed the most ruthless of demolition acts — his boys taken apart by a Blues machine that is peaking just at the right time.

Goals from Chris McKee, Eetu Vertainen, Cammy Palmer and young substitute Liam McStravick made it another miserable afternoon for the basement side — but it could have been worse.

Only for a number of wonder saves from goalkeeper Declan Dunne, the Swifts, who have never won a league game at Windsor Park and didn’t register a single shot on target on this occasion, could have been on the end of an humiliating result.

Little wonder Shiels was gushing with praise for David Healy’s side.

“They are the best team we have played by a mile,” he said.

“We have played the top six teams twice and they are the best.

“They had a poor run by their own high standards earlier in the season, but I don’t think anyone with any football intelligence would ever rule Linfield out.

“They are such a threat with match-winners all over the pitch. I admit we just couldn’t handle (Joel) Cooper out there. Cooper and Vertainen were just too much for us.

“Linfield were exceptional, you have to give them credit. As poor as we’ve played, sometimes you must give credit to the opposition when they were as good as they were.”

Dean Shiels was impressed with Linfield's performance

Shiels admitted McKee’s early goal was a sickener.

“Conceding early in both halves gave us a mountain to climb,” he added. “We needed to start well, we spoke about that before kick-off. We had a plan in place, but it didn’t work out.

“We didn’t lay a glove on the Blues over the 90 minutes, we had no cutting edge. But our season will not be defined by results at Windsor Park.”

To make matters worse for Dungannon, they had defender Caolan Marron dismissed in the last minute after he needlessly hauled down Matty Clarke — a red card that rules him out of the Boxing Day battle with Newry City.

Linfield boss Healy nominated his assistant Ross Oliver to face the post-match media.

“We managed the game well; we bossed things all over the pitch,” said Oliver. “We scored some good goals, which was pleasing.

“We are unbeaten in a few, but we’ll never get above our station. That’s how we work, we always keep the boys on their toes.

“Our focus now turns to the Big Two game against Glentoran on Boxing Day — that’s how we operate.”

Linfield: Johns, Pepper, Callacher, Roscoe, Clarke, Mulgrew (McStravick, 66), Shields, Palmer, Cooper (McClean, 66), McKee (Stewart, 77), Vertainen (Devine, 77). Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Finlayson.

Dungannon: Dunne, McGee (McGinty, 71), Marron, Animasahun, Ruddy, Mayse, Knowles, O’Connor (Gallagher, 46), Bruna (S Scott, 58), Walsh, Campbell (Cushnie, 71). Unused subs: Nelson, J Scott, Lynch.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Eetu Vertainen

Match rating: 7/10