Dungannon Swifts' potential of Cup upset surfaced for Dean Shiels as soon as draw was made

Irish Cup

Cliftonville claimed for a penalty when Joe Gormley took a tumble under pressure from Michael Ruddy — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Rhyss Campbell celebrates the first of his two goals at Solitude — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Dean Shiels revealed he sensed an upset from the moment his Dungannon Swifts side were handed an Irish Cup quarter-final trip to Cliftonville.

Two goals from Rhyss Campbell mean the Danske Bank Premiership strugglers now boast an admirable record of just two defeats in eight meetings with the Reds in the competition — but it wasn’t the history books that inspired Shiels’ confidence.

“We knew when the draw came out, everyone was probably deflated to get Cliftonville away,” he admitted. “I think they’re unbeaten here all season and they’re a fantastic team on their home pitch, but I knew deep down this surface would suit us and we would have a chance, and that’s what played out.

“It’s a great boost for us. The bread and butter of the League is our priority, but when you get to the quarter-finals of the Cup, you’re only two wins away from the Final and we reinforced that to the players.

“We spoke about how special it was to play in Cup Finals and how they don’t come around too often, so the carrot of coming here and trying to get through was big.”

Campbell opened the scoring with a 56th minute header after the hosts were caught napping by a quickly taken free-kick and it was 2-0 before the hour when the 24-year-old raced through to slot beyond Nathan Gartside.

The resolute rearguard action that had denied Cliftonville a single shot on goal in the second-half was undone when Joe Gormley pounced in injury-time, but it was too little, too late for the home side, whose wait for Irish Cup glory will now stretch into a 45th year.

As proud as Shiels was to guide the Swifts through to a last-four showdown with Crusaders, he bore an almost palpable sense of regret that the win had not come on League duty, where three points would have been invaluable to his side’s pursuit of safety.

“Carrick’s more important to me,” he said of next Saturday’s Stangmore Park showdown.

“It’s a great feeling to win this, but the priority is next week. The three points up for grabs there are huge and the players know that.”

Having become the first team to beat Cliftonville in 90 minutes at Solitude since DAC claimed a Europa Conference League success back in July, Dungannon will have a chance to inflict a first Premiership home defeat on the Reds since last January when they return in a fortnight — by which time the heartache of another Cup elimination may have just about subsided among the locals.

Though his side had two penalty appeals turned away and there were question marks surrounding a non-existent offside flag for Campbell’s second goal, home boss Paddy McLaughlin admitted his side simply failed to produce.

“We’ve nothing to blame and no excuses, we just didn’t perform,” he said.

“I thought Dungannon were excellent. They counter-attacked us really well and defended really well, nullifying us down to absolutely zero threats on goal.

“They scored two and could have scored another couple. They were better than us, they broke better than us and they created more chances than us.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher (R Curran 60), Rory Hale (Parkhouse 65), Lowe, R Doherty, Gormley, Turner (McDonagh 46), Ronan Hale, Coates (C Curran 73), Moore. Unused subs:G Doherty, Robinson, Casey.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, Coyle, Knowles, Mayse, McCready (Scott 90), Campbell, Curry, McGinty, Ruddy, McGee, Jenkins (Cushnie 63). Unused subs:Nelson, O’Connor, Walsh, O’Kane, Moore.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the Match: Rhyss Campbell

Match Rating: 6/10