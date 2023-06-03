Dungannon Swifts set to make audacious move for Glentoran boss Rodney McAree

Rodney McAree led Glentoran back into Europe after taking over from Mick McDermott in January

Dungannon Swifts have made Glentoran boss Rodney McAree their number one target to replace Dean Shiels as manager and there is confidence at Stangmore Park that they will get their man.

The Tyrone club announced this morning that Shiels had left by 'mutual consent' having secured the team's position in the Premiership with play-off victory over Annagh United during the week.

With Shiels gone, the Belfast Telegraph understands that key figures at Dungannon want their new boss to be McAree, who was previously a popular player and boss with the Swifts winning the League Cup with them when he was in charge.

McAree enhanced his reputation as a manager this season by taking over Glentoran in January when the east Belfast club were on a downward spiral of results and turning the tide to lead the east Belfast side into Europe via the play-offs.

Viewed as an excellent operator by the players, the Glens fans have also taken to his style of management.

Many would see moving from Glentoran to Dungannon as a step down but sources suggest that McAree's affiliation to the Stangmore Park outfit, where his dad Joe is a legendary figure, could see a move happen.