Dungannon Swifts to honour NHS staff with shirt logo next season

Dungannon Swifts will salute the NHS on their kit next season.

Dungannon Swifts will honour NHS staff with a logo on the front of the club's shirts for the duration of the 20/21 season.

The County Tyrone club says it will make the move in order to the thank National Health Service staff for their sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 77 NHS staff have died since March 25, with 61 known to have passed away after contracting covid-19, according to UK Health minister Helen Whately.

"As a Club we have decided to show our thanks and support to everyone at the NHS who have been working, and continue to work, tirelessly for the good of us all," said Dungannon Swifts.

"They are putting their own lives at risk, to ensure the care and support for those in need is provided to the best standards. This is just our small way of saying, thank you."

Current sponsor TMet will remain on the shirts for the remainder of the 19/20 campaign should it be played to a finish.

The Swifts have also been helping their local community during the pandemic by providing those at risk with hot meals, helped by financial and food donations.