Dungannon Swifts' trip to Linfield postponed in line with NIFL's Covid case policy

Dungannon Swifts' trip to Linfield on Saturday has been postponed in line with the NI Football League's Covid-19 case policy.

The policy states that matches will be played as scheduled unless one of the teams involved is not in position to field a team of 13 players, including one goalkeeper, from their squad on the Irish FA's Comet registration system.

All of the remaining five games scheduled for this weekend will proceed as planned.

The postponement will giving title-chasers Larne and Crusaders both the opportunity to climb within a point of leaders Linfield, with the Inver Park side due to host Glentoran tonight and the Crues set to travel to Coleraine tomorrow afternoon.

Dungannon Swifts will now hope to have the signing of former Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll completed before their next scheduled fixture at Ballymena United on Tuesday evening.

Now 43, the goalkeeper has been out of top tier action since leaving Linfield at the end of the 18/19 season. He has since been playing for new club FC Mindwell, set up to champion mental health, in the Mid-Ulster Football League's bottom tier.

After the Danske Bank Premiership's self-imposed two-week break earlier this month, pre-game Covid-19 testing of players and staff began last week.

The race is on for the league to play as many games as possible, with 22 full rounds of fixtures required to be completed in order for final places to be determined.

Currently, Linfield, Crusaders and Cliftonville have played the most games at 14, although Carrick Rangers have completed only 10 league fixtures. Rangers must complete another 12 games for a null-and-void end to the season to be avoided.

There are subsequent cut-off points at 27 games and 32 games in NIFL's Policy for Curtailment of Leagues in Exceptional Circumstances, before the full 38 game mark.

Elsewhere this weekend, Cliftonville host Glenavon, Portadown welcome Warrenpoint Town and basement side Carrick Rangers take on Ballymena United at Taylor's Avenue.