Dungannon Swifts unveil new kits paying tribute to NHS workers

The club will donate a percentage of their profits to charity

Dungannon Swifts will wear the NHS logo on their shirts throughout the 20/21 season.

Dungannon Swifts will wear the NHS logo on their shirts throughout the 20/21 season.

Dungannon Swifts will wear the NHS logo on their shirts throughout the 20/21 season.

Dungannon Swifts will wear the NHS logo on their shirts throughout the 20/21 season.

Dungannon Swifts have unveiled their new home and away kits for the 20/21 season, featuring a tribute to NHS staff and other key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club had previously confirmed it would wear the NHS logo in lieu of a sponsors' emblem on the front of their shirts next season and have now released the official designs.

A percentage of the profits will go to an NHS charity of the club's choice at the end of the season.

"We have decided to bear the NHS logo on our shirts this season as a way of saying thanks, it's the least we can do for all of the key workers who have played a vital role in helping our community," said club chairman Keith Boyd.

Dungannon Swifts will wear the NHS logo on their shirts throughout the 20/21 season.

The Premiership club had distributed over 5,000 meals to members of the community who were isolating or at risk during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Dungannon Swifts would like to say a big thank you, to all of the NHS and Key Workers," said club players, staff and voluteers in a release video for the new kits.

"This season we proudly wear the NHS logo, to show appreciation for the hard work, for helping this Community through the Covid Pandemic. Thank you, from all at Dungannon Swifts."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The kits are available on presale priced £32 for children's sizes up to age 14 with adult shirts priced at £37.

Current sponsor TMet will remain on the club's shirts for the remainder of the 19/20 campaign should it be played to a finish.