Dungannon Swifts won’t let Oisin Smyth go on cheap, warns chairman Keith Boyd

Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd has fired a ‘put up or shut up’ warning to Danske Bank Premiership clubs considering a big-money swoop for rising star Oisin Smyth.

As an intriguing title race hots up, champions Linfield, Glentoran and Larne have been impressed by the Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder’s form but they will have to cough up a considerable fee to secure his services.

With the January transfer window about to open, clubs are looking to add quality signings to give them the edge on rivals and Smyth is a wanted man. The 21-year-old is hoping to move into full-time football and possibly follow some of his Northern Ireland team-mates across the water.

His progress coming through the ranks at Stangmore Park has been extraordinary and he was handed the captain’s armband earlier this year.

Smyth joined the Swifts’ youth set-up when he was 12 and he made his senior debut against Warrenpoint Town in October 2018.

His father, Liam, played Irish League football for Portadown, Larne and Lurgan Celtic.

He is also the nephew of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland player Pat McGibbon.

Swifts chairman Boyd says he hopes Smyth lives his full-time dream but he won’t be a bargain buy for anyone.

“Until someone puts their money on the table, he’s not going anywhere,” said Boyd.

“Linfield, Glentoran and Larne have asked about him but no one has tabled an offer.

“Oisin is under contract, an international player and he’s only 21. Glentoran paid more than £100,000 for a player who is 27 so that’s where they set the bar.

“He’s still a lot to learn but he has a great presence on the pitch and he’s good enough to play across the water. He wants that but anything can happen in football. We don’t need to sell him unless we are offered a fee we deem acceptable. I’m expecting clubs to try to add to their squads in January.”

Swifts boss Dean Shiels said previously: “Oisin is the personification of what we are trying to build. His style of play matches the team’s identity. He’s got the characteristics to lead and become a top player for Dungannon for many years to come.”

The Tyrone side, who are at home to Linfield on New Year’s Day, weren’t in action on Monday after their game at Warrenpoint Town was called off.