DUP MP calls on top football clubs to scrap £700 mascot fee

The leading UK football clubs should review charges of up to £700 for children to be the team mascot, a DUP MP has said.

Gregory Campbell has tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling for Premier League clubs to review their "exceptionally expensive" charging structures for young people seeking to be match day mascots.

"It seems some clubs are constantly trying to profiteer from their fanbase and the charging schedule for match day mascots is another part of this," the East Londonderry MP said.

"Fair play to those clubs who make mascot opportunities available to supporters by way of a free draw or even available to those who buy merchandise by way of a similar random draw.

"I'm glad that members from parties in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales have all supported my motion. No youngster should be priced out of being their team's mascot.

"Prices of up to £700 to be a mascot is outrageous and will eventually make mascot opportunities the preserve of the rich."