Dwayne Nelson bitten by Irish League bug again after keeping clean sheet against Warrenpoint Town

Dungannon Swifts 2 Warrenpoint Town 0

Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper Dwayne Nelson admits he has the Irish League bug back after keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over already relegated Warrenpoint Town.

The 37-year-old, who made the step down to Moyola during the Covid-19 pandemic after an 18-year career at the top level, was unbeatable at Stangmore Park as the Swifts secured ninth spot in the league.

Nelson initially joined the Swifts as a goalkeeping coach alongside good friend and manager Dean Shiels and wasn’t meant to be an option between the sticks but has been called upon a few times this season due to injuries in the squad.

And after his latest exploits in the penultimate game of the season, the Maghera man admits he’s not against pulling on the gloves a few more times if required.

"I came in to be a goalkeeping coach with Dean, I grew up with him and I’m good friends with him so he asked me to come in and give him a hand and I was more than happy to come in,” explained Nelson.

"I was called upon earlier in the season and I didn’t mind, I keep myself in good nick and try and join in with the ‘keepers in training. If I’m called upon then I’m happy to do it for him.

"People always say to you you want to play as long as you can. I was at Moyola during Covid there and then Dean took the job on. I just wanted to come in and help him out.

"Without a doubt (I’ve missed it), yes. When I went to Moyola, I didn’t think I was going to play in the Irish League again, but I always knew I was good enough to play at that level.

"I took the step down because I have a young family, but then the opportunity came up with Dean and then with Kenny with the Northern Ireland set-up, too. It’s a great opportunity to be coaching in that, too.”

It wasn’t a classic at Stangmore Park but it was a good three points for Dungannon, who will be delighted to have worked their way up into ninth place after being mired in a relegation battle for a while.

Their goals came from Marc Walsh and Ryan Mayse either side of half-time, the former shimmying in the box and firing home before the latter turned in Caolin Coyle’s pull-back.

As much as Nelson was delighted to secure a clean sheet, he did have Greg Moorhouse to thank for somehow not putting in Steven Ball’s low, driven cross across the face of goal from two yards out late in the game.