Ebony Leckey and Carla Devine hat-tricks keep Linfield in race for the title

Ebony Leckey and Carla Devine each fired home hat-tricks to help shoot Linfield Women into the leading pack in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

The Blues beat Derry City Women 8-1 to move level with Cliftonville Ladies, Glentoran Women and Sion Swifts Ladies, who all have 100 per cent records.

Crusaders Strikers also joined that group of five teams all locked on nine points — albeit the Blues and Crues have played a game more — thanks to a 5-0 win over Mid Ulster Ladies.

There was a piece of history for Ballymena United Women when Megan Henry wrote her name in folklore by scoring her team’s first goal in the top flight, but ultimately it was a night of disappointment as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Lisburn Ladies.

After three games without a goal Claragh Quigg netted Derry’s first of the season to stun Linfield after 19 minutes.

Leckey netted the equaliser from the penalty spot within four minutes and then struck twice in as many minutes shortly before half time, putting the Blues ahead on 38 minutes before then completing her treble.

Devine then got in on the act with three more goals before the hour make simply blew away any hope that Derry had of mounting a comeback, her treble coming in the space of five minutes from the 53rd to the 58th minutes before Rebecca Bassett hit a seven in the 62nd.

Linfield's Carla Devine bagged a hat-trick in their big win over Derry City — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Mia Fitzsimmons scored the eighth four minutes from time, but seconds later there was a downer for the Blues when Abi Sweetlove was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Five different players netted for Crusaders, taking the lead after four minutes through Morganne Beggs before Amy McGivern struck a volley from 18 yards 15 minutes later.

The Strikers took the game away from Mid Ulster when Beth Chalmers headed home from a corner on 51 minutes and Jessica Rea curled a beautiful effort into top corner 10 minutes later, before Cora Morgan made it a high five on 84 minutes.

Henry celebrated her big moment for the Sky Blues with she opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Lisburn Ladies responded through Vivienne McCormack on he brink of half time and Aisling Cull struck to put them in front just after the hour mark.

Stacey Murdough secured the points for Lisburn with their third 19 minutes from time.

Results: Ballymena United Women 1 Lisburn Ladies 3, Derry City Women 1 Linfield Women 8, Mid Ulster Ladies 0 Crusaders Strikers 5.