Eddie Patterson tips Conor McMenamin to follow Liam Boyce by making his mark in Scotland

Liam Boyce has established himself as a firm favourite at every club he's joined since leaving Cliftonville in 2014

Former Glentoran boss Eddie Patterson is surprised Conor McMenamin didn’t get a big cross-channel move earlier in his career but now he expects him to be a smash hit in Scotland like former Cliftonville favourite Liam Boyce.

Patterson was Reds manager when striker Boyce left the north Belfast side for Werder Bremen and, after returning to Solitude, he went on to further his career at Ross County, Burton Albion and current side, Hearts.

McMenamin joined Patterson’s Irish Cup winning squad from Linfield in the summer of 2015 and made an instant impact on his debut, scoring with a sublime strike against Slovakian side MSK Zilnia in a Europa League qualifier at The Oval.

He made 23 appearances that season, scoring twice, before falling out of favour when Patterson was replaced as manager by Alan Kernaghan.

He returned to the club in January, 2021 after spells with Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville, and his remarkable form has earned international recognition and now a move to St Mirren.

“I’m not surprised with how Conor’s career has developed,” said Patterson. “His work-rate was phenomenal and on his debut he scored a memorable goal.

“The surprise for me is that this didn’t happen a season or two ago. I felt even his performances for Cliftonville warranted a move and he has been very consistent. The kid’s got what he wanted and it’s a great signing for St Mirren.

“It would have been a shame to see a stalemate between the clubs and the move not materialising. People will ask how he will cope but I can mention another great player, Liam Boyce.

“He took to the Scottish game like a duck to water. I’ve no doubt Conor can do exactly the same. They are different types of players but two boys who have the hunger and talent to make it happen.

“When Liam came back from Werder Bremen, he was a much more accomplished player and he was a catalyst for the league wins.”

McMenamin would have feared time was running out to land a cross channel move at the age of 27 but Patterson has no doubts he could deliver in Scotland.

“Conor is a fit boy and looks after himself,” continued Patterson. “His game is about energy and having a great control of the ball. He scores wonder goals and maybe he felt his opportunity across the water had gone.

“The international involvement has opened this door for him and it’s a great example to kids — grab your opportunity when it comes.

“Even young players who come back to our league, if you are performing well you will be noticed.

“St Mirren wanted him and the added spice was the bid from Larne. The Glens maybe thought there is no way he is going there, let’s get this done!”