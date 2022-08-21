Eetu Vertainen double helps Linfield banish Euro blues with victory at Newry City on super Sunday

Newry City 1 Linfield 3

Eetu Vertainen struck a double and Andy Clarke was also on the scoresheet as Linfield bounced back from their RFS disappointment with a 3-1 win over Newry City at the Showgrounds.

The Finnish forward fired home twice inside the opening half-an-hour to put the Blues ahead and, although Lorcan Forde pulled one back before the interval, Clarke made the result safe in the second half.

With two wins from two, David Healy’s men move top of the table after the opening two rounds, ahead of Coleraine on goal difference, with Newry still seeking their first points since returning to the top flight.

After blowing a two-goal lead in Latvia on Thursday night, Linfield needed a quick bounceback on their return to domestic action and they got one at the Showgrounds.

Both goalkeepers had to be alert early, Steven Maguire diving low to deny Kirk Millar and Chris Johns making a good save with his legs to prevent Noel Healy from breaking the deadlock, before Vertainen opened his account.

The Finn was the beneficiary of a delightful back post cross from Joel Cooper, the winger putting it on a plate for the onrushing Vertainen to easily tap in on the quarter-hour mark.

Cooper thought he might have a penalty shortly after when he was felled in the box by Steven Moan, an appeal that was waved away by the referee, but it wouldn’t take long for Vertainen to double his tally.

This time he did it all himself with the benefit of a kind deflection, the forward's pass blocked straight back to his own feet and he took advantage by rifling low into the bottom corner in the 27th minute.

Just as soon as they were ahead by two, Linfield were pegged back. Johns did outstandingly to save John McGovern’s initial effort after the Newry ace went in one-on-one with the stopper, but he was powerless to deny Forde from the corner, the defender drilling a bullet header into the roof of the net to make it 2-1.

An early second half chance for Daniel Hughes saw the Newry man inches away from tying things up as his 20-yard effort just flashed over the bar, while Conor Pepper couldn’t steer his header from Millar’s cross under the bar shortly after.

James Teelan will perhaps think he could have done better when he was found in the box, only for his goalbound shot to be blocked by Matthew Clarke, and team-mate and namesake Andy would make the tie safe with 12 minutes remaining.

Once again Cooper was the provider, swinging the ball into the edge of the six-yard box and Clarke was there to prod it past Maguire at his near post to restore the Blues’ two-goal lead and secure the three points.

Cooper was inches from getting a goal his performance deserved when Andy Clarke tried to return the favour with a low ball across the face of goal that was just beyond the winger’s reach, while Brian Healy drove a shot wide as Newry sought a consolation goal.

But this was to be Linfield’s day, and they will head into Thursday’s rematch with RFS on a high.