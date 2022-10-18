Eetu Vertainen hits late winner to give Linfield much needed victory over Glenavon at Windsor Park

Linfield 3 Glenavon 2

The fallout from last Friday’s thumping defeat by big rivals Glentoran was still evident, because this was a far from impressive display by David Healy’s side.

It was Vertainen to the rescue as the Blues battled back from what looked like a hopeless situation – they trailed 2-1 with 23 minutes remaining.

Kirk Millar shot the Blues into a first half lead, but a Matthew Fitzpatrick double left the current Danske Bank Premiership title holders on the ropes.

Cooper threw the Blues a lifeline by levelling before Vertainen intervened.

Although the three points nudged the Blues into the top six in the Danske Bank Premiership table – goal difference takes them ahead of Carrick Rangers – David Healy’s boys still trail leaders Larne by seven points.

Only a matter of weeks back, Linfield were on the threshold of creating a little piece of history by coming the first Irish League side to claim a place in the group stages of a European tournament – the UEFA Conference League.

Linfield manager David Healy

The mental scars from that cruel penalty shootout defeat by Latvian side RFS are still affecting a team that did lost at home last season, and finished the season by parading the Gibson Cup for the fourth successive year.

Following that horrible performance on Friday, Healy decided to reshape his team by including the experienced Jimmy Callacher and skipper Jamie Mulgrew in his starting eleven, along with striker Chris McKee.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton named only one alteration after his team’s narrow defeat by Crusaders, drafting in Matthew Snoddy for veteran striker Eoin Bradley.

Both sides went for the jugular from the off with Peter Campbell trying his luck with a stinging low shot that was shovelled clear by Chris Johns.

Then, in another lightning raid, Millar hauled down Jack Malone and, when Conor Scannell whipped in the free kick, Calum Birney’s near post header rippled the side netting.

Healy’s team responded in a positive manner. Joel Cooper burst into action on eight minutes, slicing through the centre of the visiting defence before picking out Robbie McDaid, who rolled his shot inches past the post.

Cooper then capitalise on a slip form veteran defender Sean Ward to send Millar free in inside the box only for skipper Danny Wallace to get in a telling block just as he was about to pull the trigger.

But the Blues broke the deadlock on 17 minutes. Again, it was Cooper who provided the cross for Millar to drill home with his unaccustomed left foot.

It really should have been two on 26 minutes when Cooper took off on a dazzling solo run before threading an inch-perfect pass into the path of McDaid, who attempted to curl the ball around Rory Brown, who had little difficulty saving.

Glenavon, producing neat and tidy football, were rewarded with an equaliser four minutes before the interval. Campbell cut in from the left before picking out Fitzpatrick, who turned defender Sam Roscoe, took another little shimmy, before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

After a quiet opening sparring session on the restart, it was Glenavon, who carved out the first tangible opening with substitute Conor McCloskey – he replaced Kerr at half-time – looping over a great cross that that met by the unmarked Fitzpatrick, whose flick header inched just wide of the target.

But the visitors had better luck on 67 minutes minutes. McCloskey crossed from the right this time and Fitzpatrick got up above everyone to flick home, much to the disgust of the home fans.

But Hamilton’s team could only manage to hold their advantage eight minutes. McDaid’s cross from the right landed to Cooper on the left side of the box and, having spotted Brown out of position, he sent a low drive fizzing into the bottom corner.

Vertainen won it on 87 minutes. Cooper’s corner kick fell to the big Finnish striker and his low drive bulleted past Brown.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Roscoe, Callacher, M Clarke, Shields, Mulgrew (Palmer 61), Millar (Devine 78), McKee (Vertainen 61), Cooper, McDaid (Pepper 90).

Subs not used: Walsh, McClean, A Clarke.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr (McCloskey 46), Ward, Birney, Wallace, Scannell (Garrett 74), Snoddy (Bradley 90), Baird (Prenderagast 91), Malone, Campbell, Fitzpatrick.

Subs not used: Matthews, Doran, Doyle

REFEREE: Declan Hassan (Ballymena).

Man of the match: Joel Cooper