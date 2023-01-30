Eetu Vertainen is determined to keep Linfield in the title picture

Eetu Vertainen walked off with the match ball and a young fan smiled from ear to ear after he darted on to grab a cherished selfie with the Linfield striker, who had just stolen the show in the Blues’ 6-1 battering of Portadown.

Both know that if Vertainen is to pick up more significant prizes and appear in more pictures that will mean something to that the young supporter, two things must happen — the Blues have to replicate the form that has seen them smash six past the Ports and Glenavon in the last couple of weeks when they face the top six and Vertainen needs to deliver in those games.

While the Finnish frontman has recorded hat-tricks on succeessive Saturdays, he had only struck four league goals before the beginning of December and, though he has hit a remarkable 11 in the last nine, he has yet to score against any of the teams currently in the top five of the table.

“I am happy to get goals. Of course, goals are important for strikers especially,” said Vertainen.

“We need to focus on the top six teams and beat them and score goals from those games as well because we haven’t been on top of our game in those matches.

“We’ve looked at some of the stats and we can see that we haven’t been getting the points that we need in those games against the top six.

“The next five or six weeks are going to be so important. Decisive for us in how we end up this season.”

Joel Cooper’s early opener was followed by Vertainen’s first of the match midway through the first-half, but the Ports were well in the game at half-time after Paddy McNally headed home two minutes before the break.

The Blues quickly slipped through the gears in a 30-minute spell that saw them score four times, with Vertainen netting his second and third in the 58th and 75th minutes before a Cooper drive and Chris McKee latching on to a cross at the far post within a minute of each other secured the six hit.

Ports boss Niall Currie was more concerned with how easy his defence made it for Vertainen to enjoy his afternoon.

“We never gave ourselves a chance with the goals we conceded,” said Currie.

“The third goal is the killer where we had it, the ball gets moved out to the left and we’ve got three red shirts inside the six-yard box and the big Finnish guy just swans into the middle of the six-yard box and taps the ball in with nobody near him.”

PORTADOWN: Barr, Rogers, McNally, McKeown (Walker 80), Chapman, McCawl (Teggart 70), Wilson (Stedman 83), Russell (Jordan 80), Balde, McElroy, Friel (Igiehon 70). Unused subs: Upton, Moorhouse.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Newberry, Roscoe, Millar (Haygarth 75), Palmer (Pepper 8), Mulgrew (Quinn 84), M Clarke, Cooper, Vertainen (A Clarke 75), McDaid (McKee 84). Unused subs: Hall, Devine.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan).

Man of the match: Eetu Vertainen

Match rating: 9/10