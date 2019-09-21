Emma McMaster's first goal seals record eighth Women's Irish Cup crown for Glentoran with derby win over Linfield

Glentoran Women 1-0 Linfield Ladies

Cup glory: Linfield captain Kirsty McGuinness (left) and Glentoran skipper Jessica Foy ahead of tomorrow night’s Big Two Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park

Emma McMaster scored the winning goal for Glentoran in the Irish Cup final and has now been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad.

Emma McMaster's first goal for Glentoran proved enough to decide the Women's Irish Cup final as the holders edged out their Big Two rivals Linfield.

The former Cliftonville Ladies midfielder struck in the fifth minute of what would prove to be a tense encounter in front of 1,304 fans at Windsor Park.

It delivered a record eighth Irish Cup crown for the Glens and completed a hat-trick of cup successes this season, adding to their NIFL League Cup and County Antrim Cup titles. It's also a remarkable 30th trophy for Glentoran legend Kelly Bailie.

In truth, the game won't go down as a classic but Glentoran won't care, as they also denied their rivals a league and cup double, with the Blues needing to beat Derry City by seven goals to lift the Premiership crown on Wednesday.

McMaster struck early on, when impressive midfielder Demi Vance played a neat one-two with Malin Forssner and unleashed a shot that squirmed out of Lauren Perry's hands for the the midfielder to net the follow-up.

In a nervy first half, Vance carved out the only other opening with a driven free-kick was Rachel Rogan headed at goal but couldn't get enough power on it to beat Perry.

The temperature rose after the break as tempers began to flare and Linfield chased the leveller.

The Blues had the ball in the net when Caitlin McGuinness tucked home Louise McFrederick's cross but the full-back had strayed offside before latching on to Kirsty McGuinness' through pass.

It took a strong display from the Glens' American centre-half pairing of Jessica Davis and Regan Lehman to hold out intense pressure, the latter stopping Rebecca McKenna's direct run and blocking Abbie Magee's well-struck drive.

It wasn't one-way traffic by any means and the Glens threatened to put the game to be at the other end but the two-goal hero from last year's final Makyla Mulholland could only send a dangerous header and a strong shot wide of goal.

Linfield pushed in the closing minutes but Glentoran's stout defence held strong to seal an eighth Irish Cup title.

