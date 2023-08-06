Entertaining start to reduced opening weekend has set the standard for the Premiership

The Irish League is back in it’s own quiet and no thrills style! There were only three fixtures in the opening weekend but they still served up plenty of entertainment.

Glentoran have already mastered the art of taking games right to the death and Loughgall are the early title favourites, sitting pretty at the top.

Champions Larne come to the party at home to Dungannon Swifts this evening and before we catch our breath and look forward to that televised clash at Inver Park, let’s reflect on the early drama that has already got us off our seats.

Glens show their grit

That’s Glentoran up and running with the first victory in their pursuit of the title but they had to fight to the finish against a resilient and determined Glenavon side. That’s the way it should be and late goals are a good indication of a side’s never say die mentality and hunger.

New boss Warren Feeney would have wanted a more comfortable, stress-free afternoon but you expect the early games to be hard fought as every side wants to get off to a positive start. This was a tough first examination to pass for the Glens and they got there in the end through perseverance and guile in attack.

Given some of the negativity when Feeney was appointed manager, dropped points in the opener would have darkened the mood a little and there’s no better feeling than a last gasp winner.

Perhaps it’s the first evidence of the Glentoran players really meaning business this season.

Joy for Jay

Jay Donnelly poked home the winner eight minutes into stoppage time at Mourneview Park and you have a feeling that if the Glens are going to challenge for the title, Jay will need to keep delivering.

He’s one of the game’s most lethal finishers and this early goal will put a real spring in his step.

When Jay and Conor McMenamin were firing in the goals the Glens resembled an unstoppable force and although Conor Mac has moved on, Jay’s sharpness and ruthless touch in front of goal will be needed as the Glens hunt down a first league title in 14 years.

Summit special

Loughgall — top of the Premiership... the new title favourites. Three goals ahead after only 26 minutes at Newry City was a dream start to life in the big League. The Villagers showed no signs of nerves and this early victory should give them plenty of confidence.

It’s a result which also sets up very nicely their clash with Coleraine at Lakeview Park. I’ve got the feeling Loughgall are going to be tricky opponents on their own patch, especially if this is how they perform on their travels. This was a professional performance which goes a long way to silencing the doubters. One swallow doesn’t make a summer of course, but this is a solid performance to build on.

Classy Conor

Conor McKendry has always been one of those players who could weave magic from the wing and he produced a masterclass in the derby on Friday.

The lively attacking player was awarded the man-of-the-match accolade and then had his manager Oran Kearney singing his praises.

Kearney says he believes McKendry can be the best player in the league – no pressure then!

It’s an indication of how highly he is rated at the Showgrounds. McKendry set up Matthew Shevlin for both goals and produced the kind of performance that will send a shiver down the spines of defenders.

United front

It’s early days but the first competitive Ballymena United performance under Jim Ervin provided a few positives.

It wasn’t the result the Sky Blues wanted but they successfully frustrated the hosts for long periods and even had the audacity to score first through Colin Coates who is on a mission to show he is still one of the League’s best defenders.

It needed some invention from Coleraine and precise finishing from Matthew Shevlin to kill off the Braidmen’s resistance but there was enough fight and flair in the display to encourage Ervin.

Crusaders, who have struggled at the Ballymena Showgrounds in recent seasons, are the first visitors to Warden Street on Friday night and they can expect a ding-dong battle.

Promotion push

The race to secure a place in the Premiership has begun and it’s the familiar name of Annagh United who lead the Championship after the six opening fixtures that produced 29 goals and not one draw.

Annagh, who lost last season’s play-off to Dungannon Swifts, thumped Dundela 5-2 and the Welders roared back from 2-0 down to see off Ballinamallard United 4-2 but it was a disappointing start for Ards and their manager Matthew Tipton as they lost 3-1 at home to Newington. Portadown were also among the opening day winners, and it’s set up to be another compelling season in the Championship.