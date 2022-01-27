Ethan Devine can only get better after crucial goal against Cliftonville, claims Linfield boss David Healy

The Blues boss has found himself under pressure to bolster his side’s frontline following the mid-season departures of Billy Chadwick and Matt Green, with Devine’s capture from Knockbreda representing something of an underwhelming addition from a fans’ perspective.

The 20-year-old has, however, already scored twice in his brief stint at Linfield to date, emerging from the bench to bag a potentially priceless late equaliser against former club Cliftonville on Tuesday night.

With Christy Manzinga leading from the front all season and Rangers loanee Chris McKee having opened his account in Saturday’s defeat of Glenavon, Healy is encouraged by what Devine can bring to the party.

“I do think Ethan brings something different to our other strikers,” said Healy.

“Chris is probably more of a low centre of gravity player; a fox in the box type striker.

“Christy is off-the-cuff in terms of using his pace and power and sometimes being unpredictable while producing real quality.

“Andy Clarke has also played games and, while I wouldn’t say Andy is an out-and-out centre forward, he gives you that option at times.

“Ethan gives us something a wee bit different to what we have, which is a positive.”

Devine – whose Reds career amounted to one substitute appearance in a County Antrim Shield tie at the start of last season – was introduced for the final 20 minutes of Tuesday’s tie and made his mark when he glanced home Matthew Clarke’s cross to make it 2-2 with just five minutes left on the clock.

“Ethan actually played 60 minutes for the Swifts on Monday night. He’s still catching up on minutes and being around the level we believe he can get to,” added Healy.

“When he came on against Cliftonville, he was a handful, he was big, he upset a couple of defenders and, more importantly, he scored an important goal for us.

“He’s still very young and also probably inexperienced, but with the good pros he has in and around him, he’s only going to improve and that will help speed up his development.

“Ethan has been at Cliftonville so he knows the rivalry there. I’m delighted for him. He’s a great young kid and the boys have really taken to him in the changing room.

“They want him to do well, they want him to learn but, more importantly, Ethan is also keen to learn and improve. Hopefully he proves to be a good addition to the team.”

The Blues chief admitted to mixed emotions at the outcome of the game, with his team appearing to have turned the momentum their way when Clarke cancelled out Jamie McDonagh’s opener only for the Cliftonville winger to bag his second of the night almost immediately.

“It was a hard fought game and credit to both teams because it was a good spectacle,” he said.

“I don’t think we played as well as we could have, but we altered our formation a little bit for the second half and got ourselves back in the game.

“The disappointing thing was after getting it back to 1-1, we conceded a soft goal, but credit to the players for getting us back in the game a second time.”