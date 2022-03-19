Ethan Devine: I’m relishing the high demands and pressure at Linfield in thrilling Premiership title race

Ethan Devine has insisted that he has quickly become accustomed to the demands at Linfield.

The 19-year-old endeared himself to the Windsor Park faithful by heading a sensational winner in last week’s clash with Crusaders, the 3-2 victory keeping David Healy’s boys at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

It was the second time Devine had come off the substitutes’ bench to make an instant impact. He did it a few weeks earlier to help the Blues snatch a vital point against Cliftonville at Solitude.

Although the former Knockbreda man is certainly not lacking in confidence, he admits he is still down the pecking order when it comes to a starting shirt.

“I’m always confident something will drop for me in the box,” he said. “I worked hard on my fitness and conditioning before I joined the club, because I knew what was expected of me — I had to be ready.

“There is always pressure at Linfield, but there are a lot of boys in the dressing room that have been down this road before. They have a lot of experience in terms of title run-ins, whereas on the other hand it’s all new to quite a few of us as well.

“People like Jamie (Mulgrew), Chris (Shields), Jimmy (Callacher), Niall (Quinn), Clarkie (Matthew Clarke) and Kirk (Millar) have all done it before and they are a great help.

“They make sure everyone goes into games with the right attitude. They have done it and worn the t-shirt — they all put their arm around you to help you along.”

Devine admits he had a good feeling when he was sprung from the bench by Healy last week.

“The gaffer didn’t actually ask me directly to get a winner, but he just said to go on and work hard,” added north Belfast man Devine. “When I came on, I tried to bring a bit of energy to the team because they had slogged it out for 80 minutes.

“In a situation like that, with us piling forward, I expected us to get a few set-piece opportunities. I fancy myself in the air, my three first-team goals have all been scored with my head.

“Jordan (Stewart) hit the corner, and I then just tried to get on the end of it and thankfully the ball went in — it was a great feeling.

“Although I got the equaliser against the Reds, that was my first goal in front of a big Linfield crowd, it was surreal.

“It’s the best experience I’ve ever had.”

With Dean Shiels’ Dungannon Swifts due to visit Windsor Park today, Devine admits it’s vital the reigning champions keep their foot on the gas pedal.

“It’s just tunnel vision from here on in, one game at a time,” he added.

“We are now down to seven games. It will probably go down to the last game or two.

“If we keep winning our matches there is nothing anyone can do about it, let the rest worry about us.”