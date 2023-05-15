Euro cash will allow Glentoran to tie stars down on new deals: Rodney McAree

Glens boss already has plans for Euro cash

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree says he can start planning for next season after his team booked their ticket to European football.

With the money-spinning prize of Europa Conference League qualification up for grabs, the east Belfast side ruthlessly swatted away the challenge of 10-man Cliftonville in Saturday’s Play-off Final at the BetMcLean Oval.

Striker Junior Uzokwe bagged the vital goals — the first with a cheeky Panenka-style spot kick and the second a close-range finish after Terry Devlin’s shot was beaten out by Reds goalkeeper Nathan Gartside.

Any hopes of a Cliftonville fightback went down the tubes when substitute Donal Rocks was dismissed 20 minutes from time following a reckless challenge on Devlin just two minutes after he had emerged from the bench.

Rodney McAree celebrates Glentoran's first ever European Play-Off success

It may not have been a season to remember for Glentoran, but it ended on a high, which gives McAree — who replaced Mick McDermott in the manager’s office in January — optimism for the future.

“There was huge pressure on to get European football,” he admitted. “If we didn’t get European football, then you find yourself starting a new season in August with even more pressure on.

“So it was vital and we can now have proper conversations in terms of building for next season. We know where we are, we know what we’re doing and we know we have European football.”

McAree admits it’s been a demanding time, both on and off the pitch, since his appointment.

He went on: “It’s been very draining mentally. I’ve had to keep encouraging and make sure people have smiles on their faces.

“Ultimately the players have helped me massively, without their attitude and discipline in terms of coming into training every day, this wouldn’t have been possible.

“There are a lot of players in our dressing room who could have downed tools a long time ago. There are a lot of players who are coming out of contract who could have given up the ghost, but thankfully they didn’t, they have stuck by us.

“I look at the likes of Bobby Burns, Marcus Kane, Hrvoje Plum, Mal Smith and Joe Crowe, who are all out of contract. They have all been exceptional when you call on them, they run the risk of getting injured and then where do they go after that when they’re out of contract?

“Wee Bobby has thrown himself unto every challenge and he deserves to be the Player of the Year, he’s been exceptional. We have to look at speaking to these players.

“Glentoran Football Club cannot let Bobby Burns leave. Marcus Kane is a fantastic captain, so those two immediately come to mind and we must do our utmost to keep them. Other players will leave the club under their own accord because they want to maybe move on and have a new challenge.”

Junior's Panenka-style penalty puts Glentoran in front — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Amid his plans to dish out new deals, McAree confirmed that Plum has pulled on the Glentoran jersey for the last time.

“Hrvoje is heading back to Croatia,” he said. “He has been a ray of sunshine for Glentoran and a great servant.

“His free kicks have been exceptional, the fans love him and when he’s played recently, he’s been exceptional.”

McAree stressed the was flabbergasted with Junior’s spot kick in such a vital game.

“You don’t want to know my thoughts on it,” he laughed.

“I was standing having a conversation with Luke McCullough before Junior hit it, and I was thinking to myself he better score and then he steps up and does that!

“I’ve watched him hit penalties in training, we’ve been practicing the last few days, nothing too rigorously, and he is exceptional at them. I haven’t actually seen him dink too many of them right enough.

“If it hits the back of the net, it’s all well and good, if it doesn’t you feel like you want to strangle him. Thankfully it went in.

“We hadn’t actually thought who would take a penalty if one was awarded. We knew we had Conor Mac (McMenamin), we knew we had Junior and we knew we had Niall McGinn; we had people who were very capable of taking penalties.

“Once we won it, I think Tim (McCann) turned around and asked who was going to hit it and then I realised we hadn’t nominated anyone, but it sorted itself out.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Wightman (Smith 90), McCullough, Kane (Crowe 21), Singleton, Marshall, Devlin, Burns (Plum 90), McMenamin, Junior (J Donnelly 72), McGinn (R Donnelly 72). Unused subs:Webber, McCartan.

CLIFTONVILLE: Garside, Lowe, Addis (Coates 46), Turner, Ives (Traynor 68), C Curran (Moore 46), Gallagher, R Doherty (Rocks 68), Gormley, R Curran (Parkhouse 57), Hale. Unused subs: G Doherty, McDonagh.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Carrickfergus)

Man of the match: Junior

Match rating: 6/10