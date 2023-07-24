Europa Conference League Draw: Crusaders, Derry City, Larne and Linfield discover potential third round opponents

Larne lost to HJK in the first round of the Champions League

If Larne can overcome Kosovan champions Ballkani in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League they will face Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps in the next round.

It’s a favourable draw for the Irish League champions, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Finnish side HJK last week. However, the possibility of a trip to Gibraltar will bring back some bad memories for the Inver Park faithful – last year, the Tiernan Lynch’s side were knocked out of the Conference League by St Joseph’s.

Larne’s Irish League rivals Crusaders and Linfield have a much trickier pathway to the fourth qualifying round of the Conference League. If the Crues spring a huge surprise and overcome Norway’s Rosenborg they will face Edinburgh club Hearts in the third round.

If Linfield stun Polish giants Pogoń Szczecin in the second round, they will play the winners of Belgium side Gent or Slovenia’s MŠK Žilina.

League of Ireland side Derry City also have a difficult pathway to the fourth round. If they can defeat Finland’s KuPS in the second round they will take on the winners of Switzerland’s Basel or Tobol of Kazakhstan in the third round.

The first leg of the second round will be played this week, with Larne in action on Tuesday followed by Crusaders, Derry City and Linfield on Thursday. The second legs will be played next week.

The third round’s first leg is scheduled for Thursday August 10, with the second leg set for Thursday August 17.

The fourth and final qualifying round will be played in late August with groups stages of the UEFA competition set to kick-off in September.