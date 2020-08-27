Europa League as it happened: Coleraine shock NK Maribor while Glentoran rue red card in defeat to Motherwell

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott and Coleraine chief Oran Kearney are both hoping for more European progression.

Glentoran caused Motherwell plenty of problems before a red card allowed five different scorers, including Chris Long (left) to complete a convincing rout.

James McLaughlin added to last week's winner with another stunning European strike.

Coleraine will join Linfield in Monday's draw for the Europa League second qualifying round after an astounding victory over NK Maribor.

The Bannsiders managed to see off the Slovenian side who are regulars in the group stage of European competition, earning a 5-4 victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Glentoran, meanwhile, suffered a harsh 5-1 loss at Motherwell after Seanan Clucas' red card proved a turning point.

Here are the on the whistle reports from the games:

And here are the matches as they happened: