European adventure will kick-start successful season for Glentoran, says Bobby Burns

Bobby Burns is looking forward to sampling European football for the first time and he’s confident it’s going to be a successful season at Glentoran even without the magical touch of Conor McMenamin.

The Northern Ireland winger’s move to St Mirren allowed everyone to place a greater focus on the crucial European battles with Maltese side Gzira United.

Thursday night’s Europa Conference League first-round qualifier in Malta is Warren Feeney’s first competitive match in charge of the Glens and the real business starts now for the Premiership European play-off winners.

It’s a tricky start for the former Linfield boss but pre-season form has been encouraging and the arrival of new signings Fuad Sule, Daire O’Connor and Josh Kelly has allayed fears after the departures of McMenamin and Terry Devlin who left for Portsmouth.

Some fans were sceptical when Feeney was handed the top job after Rodney McAree stepped down and a European success would certainly win over a few doubters.

Sule’s arrival from champions Larne is a significant coup and he could make his debut in Malta. There were fears Burns, who was voted the club’s best player last season by the fans, would leave the club this summer but the former Glenavon man signed a new deal and is looking forward to this new season with plenty of belief.

“Every season you go into with optimism,” said the 23-year-old. “There is always change in football and you need to embrace it.

“We’ve had a really good pre-season but you don’t really know where you are at until the competitive games start.

“In Europe it’s all about research and preparation. I have never got playing in Europe as I left clubs before they experienced it or signed for clubs after they were knocked out.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for me to go to Malta and hopefully bring a positive result back which gives us a chance to progress. I’m sure they will look at it the same way but it’s a good opportunity for us and we have signed some exciting new players with experience.

“We finished the season strongly and players like Niall McGinn who joined in January can help us kick on. The gaffer has come in with all his experience and made a great impact.

“He has European experience and that will hopefully help us. The proof will be in the pudding, we have to give it our best shot.”

Glentoran will have an all-Ireland showdown with St Patrick’s Athletic if both sides get through their respective first qualifying round ties.

Gzira progressed to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League last season, before losing to Austrian side Wolfsberger.

Burns added: “It’s an advantage having the second leg at home as we will know their major threats and know what we need to do. It’s also great to see how many Glentoran fans are going to the game and we will need their support on Thursday.

“The difficulty with the European teams is you don’t know how they match up against us.

“You know more 15 minutes into the game. It’s difficult to progress from the qualifiers, certainly to get near the group stages.

“You might need to have four perfect ties and win every one. We are unseeded which just makes the task tougher.

“But we are going there with the mindset we can win this match.

“Linfield showed last year the more realistic route to the group stages by winning your domestic league and first game in Europe.

“It’s a big challenge but we will embrace it.

“Last season we played the same teams several times so it’s nice to go to a different country and stadium.

“A good run could set us up nicely for the season but you have to stay focused on the first game.”

Former Hearts player Burns watched his old team-mate McMenamin move to Scotland with mixed emotions.

“I’m delighted for Conor, I’ve got to know him well and he deserves this, he has shown his quality over the last few years,” he added.

“It shows the value that teams in England or Scotland is putting on the league here. We played St Mirren and Kilmarnock and it was great to set a yardage marker against them.

“I’m delighted for him and I hope he does well but from a selfish point of view, you are gutted to lose a player of his quality.

“It’s always difficult to replace that but Fuad Sule has come in to strengthen the squad which is important after Conor and Terry Devlin left.

“The club has to move on but I have full belief the two good lads who have left will be very successful.”