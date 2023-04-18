European cash vital to ambitious Larne’s future, says Gareth Clements

After the dust had settled on Larne’s history-making Danske Bank Premiership title success, plans are already afoot in terms of plotting the future.

The party went on long into the small hours after Tiernan Lynch’s boys clinched the Gibson Cup following the 2-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview on Friday night.

It was the climax of six years of hard work by Lynch, his backroom staff, chairman Gareth Clements, the players... and, of course, it would not have been possible without the financial clout of club owner Kenny Bruce.

They will all get their hands on the coveted trophy tomorrow night when out-going champions Linfield arrive in east Antrim looking for the win that would guarantee them runners-up spot — and a lucrative place in European football.

Without question, it is a fairy-tale, rags-to-riches scenario for Larne, who were performing in the depths of the Championship five years ago.

It’s unthinkable, in just their fourth year back at the top table, they have tasted title glory for the first time in their 134-year history — the Champions League flag will be proudly flying at Inver Park, now one of the best football venues in the country.

Although the cynics will say Bruce’s cash helped buy them the title, level-headed Clements insists he intends to make the club ‘sustainable’ in the coming years — aided by the injection of Champions League money.

“Yes, Kenny has given us money and he has given us a basis from which to build, but we have to make that sustainable and that’s what we’re doing, so I wouldn’t say we’re frugal but we keep an eye on everything,” said Clements.

“We’ve just set out our new five-year plan... there’s so much we still want to do about education. This is the start; European football is what we aspire to at the start of every season.

“Having the European money helps bring more people into the club, to help us invest in people that we haven’t had before. We haven’t been running on a shoestring, but we’ve been running it very stringently.”

Clements admits he must still pinch himself after what has gone on over the past week. He’s a life-long supporter, first and foremost.

“I ran about the club when I was 10, 11, 12-years-old,” he laughs. “Right up until I was 17. And then I left for work. Yes, my brother and sister still lived in Larne and my late brother still followed Larne throughout all the bad times. We kept in touch about the club. And then Kenny rang me 29 years later to come back. It’s a fairytale, isn’t it?”

“Kenny wanted to put a smile on the face of Larne town and give them something to cherish because Larne was under invested in over the years.

“I said when we got out of the Championship that when we came in, I just thought the town, the club, the ground, everything just needed a hug.

“That’s very much the way it was, and we’ve done that. I just can’t thank the supporters and the volunteers enough just every time we go and ask or every time we need something they’re there.

“It’s memorable and it’s so emotional (the title win) when I think about supporters who were there when I was following in the early to mid ‘80s and late ‘80s who are gone now and haven’t been lucky enough to see this.

“So, I applaud all of them because there have been some fantastic stalwarts of Larne Football Club, no longer here, and it’s great that we’ve got the trophy that they all aspired to, but never got to see.”