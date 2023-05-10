European football can help Coleraine match top sides: Matthew Shevlin

Matthew Shevlin believes European qualification will help Coleraine boast a greater competitive edge in the Premiership’s top six.

The Coleraine striker finished as the League’s top goal scorer with 23 goals but his number one target is to ensure the Bannsiders end a difficult campaign on a huge high.

Oran Kearney’s side finished down in sixth place in the League standings and lost the League Cup Final to Linfield but the European Play-Offs offer an opportunity to strengthen rebuilding plans.

Shevlin, who rediscovered his goalscoring touch with a brace against Larne last time out, feels European football is vital when it comes to keeping pace with the League’s wealthy big hitters. “European football would be massive for us,” argued the 24-year-old.

“You want to stay on the tails of the full-time sides and it would help us bring in better players to keep up with the top teams.

“If we can quality it might give us a competitive edge over a rival moving forward.

“European football is a big plus when you are trying to sign a player.

“It also brings exciting games which is why you play football.

“I’ve been fortunate to play for Coleraine against Bosnian side FK Velez and we lost out narrowly.

“We were over in humid Sarajevo and it was a crazy experience.”

The Bannsiders have made the trip to Belfast for four of the six meetings between the sides in all competitions this season and four of the six fixtures have ended 2-2 in normal time.

“There’s been a few draws with extra-times and penalties,” added Shevlin.

“Cliftonville are a good side but we are full of confidence after that last League win over Larne.

“Last season after the Cup Final, we didn’t turn up until the Play-Offs and expected to hit a switch.

“This time we feel we are in good place and hopefully we can deliver.

“It’s crazy to think that only one of the four sides can make Europe because they are all quality.

“They have fantastic managers, players and supporters. If we can win two matches against two top quality sides we will be very happy.”

While Shevlin has enjoyed a prolific season in front of goal he is quick to deflect praise onto team-mates.

And there is also a feeling his statistics could have been even healthier. “I’m not ecstatic with my goal record because I had a 10 game run where I didn’t score,” added the former Linfield and Ballymena United man

“Overall I have to be happy with 28 for the season so far and I’m grateful to my team-mates for creating so many chances, the likes of Jamie Glackin, Conor McKendry and Lee Lynch.

“They are creating chances week in, week out and we just went into a lull period as a team when there were less chances but thankfully we put things right against Larne and that gives us confidence going into the Play-Offs.”

“We can reflect on the season after the European Play-Offs and personally, I can take a lot of positives.”