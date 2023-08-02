European memories are so special for Crusaders stars, admits Jordan Owens

Crusaders legend Jordan Owens says a European jackpot of £500k would make a sensational win over Rosenborg in Norway a very special double celebration.

The Irish Cup winners will wrestle with the former Champions League heavyweights at the impressive Lerkendal Stadion, with the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie sitting at 2-2 after the thrilling opener at Seaview.

After the Shore Road stalemate, the Crues know they still face an uphill fight in Norway but they have travelled with significant hunger, focus and belief.

As well as a lucrative clash with Scottish Premiership side Hearts awaiting the winners, European prize money of around £500k is up for grabs when gate receipts are factored in.

Although the cost of travelling and accommodation has increased, with charter flights costing almost £100k, the UEFA prize money is still game changing for an Irish League club.

The Northern Ireland Football League has bumped up prize money for the Sports Direct Premiership next season by almost £100,000, with the champions pocketing £30,250.

For the clubs competing in Europe, the financial gains can be massive.

Had Linfield reached the group stages of the Europa Conference League last year, they could have lifted their prize money beyond the £3m mark.

Crues hero Owens views the finances as the icing on the cake as they aim to make more European history for the club.

“The European money really helps the club and keeps things ticking over,” said the experienced striker. “The further we go in Europe, the money gets even higher. The charters flights are expensive and you need the finances for that.

“It’s a nice bonus for the club but the European memories mean a lot to the players.

“If we can beat Rosenborg on their own patch it would be our biggest success in Europe.

“Getting through a round is always a significant moment for an Irish League club.

“We used to fall at the first hurdle quite a lot but reaching the third qualifying round would be a brilliant achievement.

“To go out there and get a result would be magnificent for the club and for the League as well.”

The north Belfast side are tangling with their old Norwegian foes for the third time in 11 years.

The Crues met Rosenborg in the first round of Europa League qualifying in both 2012 and 2013, losing out 4-0 and 9-3 on aggregate respectively.

Stephen Baxter’s side progressed past FC Haka of Finland, the third consecutive time they’ve successfully navigated their way beyond the first round, to set up a clash with Rosenborg, who sit ninth in the Norwegian League.

After a 2-2 draw in Finland with Jordan Forsythe and Ross Clarke on target, Paul Heatley finished off FC Haka at Seaview.

Rosenborg were also rattled at times at Seaview, with Philip Lowry and Billy Joe Burns finding the net.

It will require a magical performance on their travels for the Crues to book a clash with Hearts but Owens says his side have every right to be quietly confident.

“We looked at the Haka team and thought they were beatable. We always believed if we could get a good result out there we could finish them off at Seaview,” added the Crues’ record goal scorer.

“I was confident we would beat them at home. I was a bit surprised with them being a full-time team. You could argue they were a bit fitter but there was little difference in terms of standard.

“We played Rosenborg and I wasn’t that impressed, I was expecting them to offer more.

“To be fair, they are a full-time team who like to pass the ball around, but when you stand up to them and fight them they don’t always like it.

“I would say our performance at Seaview against Rosenborg was up there with among our best displays in Europe.

“We have played them before twice and they were much better then. But the fact remains they are a top side and we are playing at their home, a stadium which holds over 20,000.

“We have something to play for and we are looking forward to it, we have nothing to lose in the sense that the pressure is on them. We will give it a go and see how we get on.”

Owens and winger Heatley are the two survivors in the Crues’ team from previous battles with Rosenborg.

Despite the Norwegian side’s proud European record, this appears to be a more challenging period in their history.

“I can remember only losing 1-0 out there (in 2012) when people were on holidays. Davy Rainey and Timmy Adamson were playing centre midfield. Deccy (Declan Caddell) was suspended,” said Owens.

“They scored late on with a good goal. You never know, if you can work out their shape you can frustrate them.

“There is hope for us because they are not as strong as they used to be. Their players were not so recognisable to me this time.

“I heard they lost investment but, while they are a good side, I don’t think we should fear them. We have seen them at Seaview and we can now give it a lash.

“Rosenborg have strong European experience and they are a big, fit, strong Scandinavian side. They will throw everything at us, it’s a great test but we are still in the tie.

“It will be about hard work, discipline, organisation. It’s a bigger pitch and we will need to hold our shape but we got chances at Seaview and I think we will get chances in Norway.

“It’s important to be tight at the start and take any chances. We weren’t stuffed in the first game, we are holding our heads up high and will give it a good lash.”