European Play-Off Final to kick off an hour earlier as Glentoran and Cliftonville agree to switch

Saturday’s Europa Conference League Play-Off Final between Glentoran and Cliftonville will kick-off an hour earlier than originally scheduled after both clubs agreed to the switch.

The match, which will be played at The BetMcLean Oval, was due to kick-off at 5.30pm but will now get under way at 4.30pm instead.

Glentoran will host the tie as they finished higher in the regular season table, the League’s third-placed side producing a five-star, five-goal display to defeat Glenavon 5-0 in their Semi-Final on Wednesday night.

They will be opposed by Cliftonville, who held on to beat Coleraine 2-1 at Solitude in their own Semi-Final clash and will hope to cause an upset in east Belfast.

The winners will take their place in the qualifiers for next season’s Europa Conference League alongside second-placed League finishers Linfield and Irish Cup champions Crusaders.

Should the game finish level after the 90 minutes, extra-time will be played consisting of two halves of 15 minutes each, followed by a penalty shoot-out should the two sides still be tied.

Meanwhile, the price for tickets at every Sports Direct Premiership game next season has been agreed, with adult tickets costing £13 and a child ticket costing £9.

That is a £1 increase from last season, which NIFL claims is “balanced against the financial climate for supporters”.

Clubs will still be able to run promotions for selected games that will be available to both home and away fans, while they have also committed to combatting the abuse of concession tickets, particularly at all-ticket fixtures.

Earlier in the week, NIFL revealed that attendance figures this season grew by 10 per cent on last season to record levels, with 360,000 fans passing through the turnstiles at Premiership games.