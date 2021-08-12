European prize money: How much did the Irish League sides win from UEFA qualifying campaigns?

Both Linfield and Larne fell in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening, adding to Coleraine and Glentoran’s exits earlier in the competition.

So just how much has it all been worth to the Irish League? It is worth bearing in mind that within these financial rewards lies significant costs, from chartered planes to hotel stays – with players in individual rooms due to Covid protocols.

And while these European runs are about so much more than money as the league’s coefficient continues to rise and clubs’ dreams of a group stage spot increase, nonetheless the UEFA prize money is not to be sniffed at. Here’s the breakdown:

Linfield: €1.11m (£944k)

Linfield may not have made it any further in the Europa Conference League than Larne but, as champions, they get the lion’s share of the prize money. This figure can be broken down into the standard €100k fee that each clubs gets for their appearance in each individual round, regardless of which competition that is in. So add their Champions League first qualifying round defeat (Zalgiris 2-5) to the second (Borac 4-0) and third (Fola 2-4) qualifying rounds in the ECL, and it’s €300k. Then there’s the €550k exit bonus that teams dropping out in the third qualifying round receive to reach €850k. And there’s also a €260k ‘champions bonus’ that the Blues receive as a domestic title winner that failed to make it to the group stage of any of the three competitions.

Larne: €850k (£723k)

If you’ve read the above on Linfield, then you’ll maybe be able to work out the breakdown of this one yourself. But sure here it is anyway. Larne progressed through QR1 (Bala Town 2-0) and QR2 (Aarhus 3-2) in the Europa Conference League and were beaten in QR3 (Pacos 1-4) – totalling €300k in round appearance money. Then there’s the €550k exit bonus and Robert is your mother’s brother.

Coleraine: €250k (£213k)

Coleraine couldn’t quite match their mazy European run of last summer and instead fell at the first hurdle. It was a tough task against Velez Mostar and they were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate. Still, it yielded the €100k first qualifying round appearance fee as well as a €150k exit bonus.

Glentoran: €250k (£213k)

Similar to the Bannsiders, it was a one tie only affair for Glentoran, who lost out 3-1 on aggregate to Welsh side The New Saints. They also added their €100k first qualifying round appearance fee to the €150k exit fee.

Irish League total European prize money: €2.46m (£2.09m)

Not bad for a summer’s work.