European qualification so important for Crusaders to keep pace at top, believes Stephen Baxter

Stephen Baxter believes European qualification will help him keep Crusaders wrestling with the league’s big guns.

The Crusaders boss is still savouring the Irish Cup celebrations after his side thumped Ballymena United 4-0 in the decider.

As well as ensuring the prize remains in the Seaview trophy cabinet for another year, the north Belfast side’s victory keeps them on the European stage.

Last year’s Europa Conference League adventure included clashes against Bruno’s Magpies from Gibraltar and Swiss giants Basel.

Basel went through 3-1 on aggregate but they couldn’t beat the Hatchetmen at Seaview as they were held 1-1, with Billy Joe Burns on target for the hosts.

Baxter’s European exploits have featured 16 ties in 14 countries and he understands the allure of continental action for top players.

"I think the European adventure has become something our players just adore,” said the Crues chief, who has steered the club to four of its six Irish Cup triumphs.

"I've been talking to players around joining us in the future and something that is high on their priority list is to say 'we want to play in Europe'.

"It's a real key motivator. This is something we all think is a privilege of doing, to go to countries and prepare. Some Premier League clubs don't get that chance and we get to do it.

"We've been able to do that now many times during my time here and sometimes we've had to do it twice if we've won a round, so we've done that a few times.

"It's just been an amazing experience, we get that time to bond with each other, the players are relaxed with each other and it really pulls everyone together.”

Baxter is confident an Irish League side will progress to the group stages of European competition and he takes great heart from his side’s performances in the past.

"If you win the League, with how it works you get the better chances of qualifying for the group stage. I guess somebody will do it soon,” he added.

"I think if you win your first round game, you get a bite at a single game further down the track to get into the group stages.

"For me, Europe is the pinnacle for any footballer's career and for me to manage them is an absolute joy.

"People maybe don't give you that much credit for what you do in Europe – we drew with Basel at Seaview and they are now currently in the Semi-Final of that competition.

"That has given us great motivation this year to say we aren't frightened of anybody. We will play anybody because we think we can do well, so that's what Europe does for you."