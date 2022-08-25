European qualification with Linfield would be the proudest moment of my professional career, claims David Healy

David Healy says Linfield’s progression to the group stages of European football would be the highlight of his professional career and make him the proudest man in world football.

The Blues have a historic goal in their sights as they aim to overcome Latvian side RFS at Windsor Park tonight (7.45pm) to become the first Irish League team to reach a group stage.

With the European Conference League play-off level at 2-2 following the first leg in Riga, the Premiership champions have a golden chance to bag an astonishing Euro windfall of at least £2.5million.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer, who almost steered the Blues to the Europa League group stages in 2019, said it would be a career highlight if he could book Linfield’s place among some famous European sides.

“I think this would be the biggest moment in my career,” said Healy. “We have to separate players, managers and coaches and as great as my playing career was with Northern Ireland I dealt with some negativity around my club career. As a manager and coach this would be huge as it would give you an opportunity to go and face tough opposition and progressive young managers.

“Of course this will be a huge achievement. I feel that the players are ready and capable. We have an incredible group of players and I would be the proudest man in world football tomorrow night if they went and delivered a result.”

Healy will take charge of Linfield for the 350th time tonight and he joked it was probably 340 matches more than he thought he would be involved in after a testing start to his Blues reign.

It’s been a journey of highs and lows but with four league triumphs in a row and now the club so close to European group stage action, these are magical times.

After last season’s title win, an emotional Healy admitted some supporters would probably never warm to him but answering the critics leaves him with a warm glow. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” he added. “We were there to be shot at last year with the players and experience we lost the previous summer.

“Everyone talked about how good other teams were in the league and how refreshing that was which is great but it was the capability and mentality of our lads, along with the experience, that left us with the most points, most goals, most clean sheets, the least goals conceded so we can change people’s opinions by being successful.

“I’ll keep trying to improve the squad so no-one will describe us as a weak team again.”

Healy understands the entire Irish League community won’t be willing them on tonight but he does appreciate the well wishes from other clubs and particularly their managers who he can empathise with.

“I’ve spoken to three or four managers over the last few days, including a conversation with one of the most experienced managers in the league and he’s so upbeat about the game,” he says.

“He wants the league to thrive and while Linfield have been in opposition, he’s rooting for us.

“Others will not and that’s the nature of the beast. You can’t expect a Glenman or someone from Cliftonville or Coleraine to get behind Linfield. If the shoe was on the other foot would Linfield fans get behind their clubs, I don’t know.

“The relationships between the managers is strong. Darren Mullen, a great credit to Newry City Football Club, presented us with a nice bottle of red wine and warm greeting followed by best wishes at the end of the game on Sunday.

“There are fall outs in football but I can put myself in the shoes of other managers if they had the chance to reach the group stages. Personally, I would be rooting for them because as a fellow manager I know the hard work and sacrifices that we all make.

“Sometimes your family life suffers and the last four or five weeks have been intense.

“I haven’t always been a good person to be around and the players call me out for being moody and miserable. They can tell me to pull my finger out because being moody and miserable might not help them. I appreciate that, I just want us to perform at a level we know we can.

“There’s an opportunity to create a small piece of history so hopefully we can do that.”

With a victory tonight, there could be no better way to mark Healy’s 350th game in charge.

“It’s probably 340 games more than I thought I would get after the poor start we had,” he joked.

“Have I loved every minute of it? Probably not but it’s been a steep learning curve with highs and lows.

“To reach 350 games with a club that means so much to me personally will be a great accolade and hopefully it’s a special occasion for me.”